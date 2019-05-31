Josaphat Bilau, 6-10 big man originally from France, says he wants to visit KU

Josaphat Bilau, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound power basketball forward/center out of SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, says he has added Kansas to his list of schools in recruiting.





Bilau, an unranked three-star player in the class of 2019 (by Rivals.com) who is originally from France, told The Star in a text message he has a list of KU, Georgia, Wake Forest, Pitt, Nevada and West Virginia.

“Working on it with coach,” Bilau said in a text, referring to setting up a visit to KU.

Earlier in the week, he told @PittHoopsMBB Twitter account he had a list of KU, Pitt, West Virginia and Wake Forest.

Bilau has already visited West Virginia and Pitt. He reportedly would like to choose a school within the next couple weeks. Summer school at KU starts Tuesday.

Bilau apparently has eliminated a batch of schools that have offered him a scholarship including: Kansas State, Wichita State, Georgia Tech, Georgetown, Illinois, Penn State, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech.

Bilau arrived in the U.S. in October of 2017. He’s been playing basketball for five years.

Bilau compared his game to that of NBA forward Draymond Green in an interview with gtswarm.com.

“I’m able to grab the rebound, push the ball, and either set up my teammate or make a play for myself,” Bilau told gtswarm.com reporter Chason Smith.

Bilau noted that he’s “looking for a school where I can come in and have an impact right away and where I can keep developing my game.”

KU has 10 scholarship players on the 2019-20 roster: Big men Udoka Azubuike, Silvio De Sousa, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot, plus perimeter players Devon Dotson, Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Issac McBride and Tristan Enaruna. KU has walk-ons in guards Michael Jankovich, Garrett Luinstra, Chris Teahan and Elijah Elliott. Teams are allowed 13 scholarship players.

Jalen Wilson, a 6-8 small forward out of Guyer High in Denton, Texas, who is ranked No. 47 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com, is on his weekend recruiting visit to KU. Wilson — who has a list of KU, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Florida and Michigan — is scheduled to visit North Carolina on Monday. He recently asked out of his Michigan letter-of-intent when coach John Beilein accepted the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching job. Michigan remains a possibility for Wilson.





