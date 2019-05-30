Devon Dotson’s long day of deliberation led to decision to return to Kansas

KU’s Devon Dotson brings his game to NBA Combine Kansas guard Devon Dotson talks about the NBA Draft process and how it’s gone for him so far. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas guard Devon Dotson talks about the NBA Draft process and how it’s gone for him so far.

After a full day of face-to-face deliberations with family members and phone conversations with Kansas basketball coaches, point guard Devon Dotson on Wednesday night was ready to decide if he would keep his name in the 2019 NBA Draft pool or return to KU for a sophomore season.

“It was 7ish or so — right before dinner. Put it that way,” Dotson’s dad, Dana, said of the time his 6-foot-2 son decided he’d remain in college for a second campaign.

“It took many hours to get to that point, but I think it was a fairly obvious decision,” Dana Dotson added of a decision that had to be recorded by 10:59 p.m. Central time Wednesday if Devon wished to return to KU in accordance with draft rules.

Devon Dotson, in the comforts of his Charlotte, North Carolina home, on Wednesday morning chatted with mom and dad, “about the feedback he’d received (from NBA officials who told him he’d be a second-round selection in the June 20 draft). We talked about everything he learned through the process.”

The “process” involved competing in drills at the NBA Draft Combine, at a Pro Day on Tuesday in Los Angeles and in individual drills at training facilities of eight NBA teams.

The ultimate decision on KU or the NBA came down to Dotson accepting second-round draft status at the age of 19 — and trying to earn a guaranteed contract — or returning to a KU team expected to be ranked preseason Top 10. A stellar season and continued improvement, he was told by NBA officials, could propel him into the first round in 2020.





“Devon talked to Coach (Bill) Self. They did have a pretty long talk,” Dana Dotson stated of a noon conversation. “He talked to (assistant) Coach (Norm) Roberts, who is the coach who recruited him. It was not a recruitment pitch, more like, ‘This is what we’ve got going on. Your role will be expanded next year even further if you return to Kansas.’

“Coach (Self) said there will be more leadership thrust on Devon just because of the makeup of the team. Coach is preparing him for what’s to come. Coach sincerely feels Devon will get a lot out of it and will position himself better for next year (draft).”

Dana Dotson noted: “Kansas plays on a big stage. Even some of the NBA people told us that. They said, ‘If you are at a different school it might be a different situation. Kansas will play in big games as opposed to you going to the G-League and play in front of 600 people.’ That’s a different deal.

“We felt in talking it through, worst-case scenario is next year he’d be in the same situation. He’s always gotten better. We’re not fearful of that at all. The best case is (next year) you’re a lottery pick. The money you could lose by going in the second round (this year), even if you are picked in the middle (of first round in 2020) you are still in a better situation.”

After Devon’s talking it all out with his family members, “Devon said, ‘I’m going to call Coach Self,’’’ Dana said.

Dana Dotson said Self “was excited about it. Devon heard from all the coaches. They were all excited. He was excited talking to them. Coach (Self) reiterated that there will be more leadership thrust on him.”

Devon Dotson showed great enthusiasm post-decision in a post on Twitter that read: “Got a whole lot more in store … Year 2!! Let’s Riiiiddeeee.’’

He also retweeted an NCAA March Madness post that read: “Devon Dotson is BACK! The Kansas guard is returning for his sophomore season.”

“He absolutely wants to play for championships,” Dana Dotson said. “He’s always been like that, wanting to win. He’s said they lost the conference championship, lost the (conference) tournament, went home the first weekend (of NCAAs). That didn’t set well with him. He doesn’t want that to be his college experience.”









