KU’s Quentin Grimes, at draft combine, wants to show NBA teams he can play point guard

KU's Bill Self on freshman guard Quentin Grimes KU Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self talks about the improved play and high expectations for freshman guard Quentin Grimes.

Quentin Grimes had an underwhelming freshman season at Kansas after coming in as top-10 recruit and bona fide starter.

He’s trying to show NBA teams that wasn’t the best version of himself.

“It was a different kind of experience jumping into that Kansas system,” Grimes said on Thursday at the NBA Draft Combine. “I think I only showed 50 percent of what I was capable. I feel like I’m showing a lot more here.”

As a freshman, Grimes averaged 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while splitting ball-handling duties with fellow freshman Devon Dotson. Like Grimes, Dotson declared for the NBA Draft and left the door open for a possible return to Kansas.

Grimes has played point guard throughout his time at the combine and has shown signs of being an effective floor general.

He’s been training in Arizona with skills coach Phil Beckner, who is known for his work with NBA star Damian Lillard. When meeting with teams, Grimes has sold them on his potential and stressed that they’ve yet to see the best of him after being asked to play off the ball more at KU.





“I didn’t get to show my full capabilities at Kansas so I’m out here playing point guard,” Grimes said. “Trying to do everything I do. Score the ball, get my teammates involved and make plays.”

Unlike Dotson, who tested second at his position in the shuttle run and had a 38.5-inch vertical, Grimes didn’t place in the top five for his position in any combine drill.





Grimes said his parents have been in touch with his KU’s coaches daily to relay feedback each side is getting from NBA teams. The 6-foot-5 guard said he plans to announce his plans close to the May 29 draft withdrawal deadline.

“I’m still undecided,” he said. “I’m trying to get as much information as I can. Once the whole process is over I’m going to have a couple more workouts after the combine and sit down with my parents. I’m keeping everything open.”

Grimes hasn’t ruled out a return to Kansas and hasn’t specified what it would take for him to keep his name in the draft.





Should he return to Kansas, Grimes thinks he’ll be used differently as a player after proving over the course of the combine what a team’s offense looks like with him as the primary ball-handler.

“I think I’d have the ball in my hands more,” Grimes said of a return to KU. “I think I’ve shown the past couple of games of what I can do when the ball is in my hands.”