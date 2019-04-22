California prep guard Cassius Stanley chooses Duke over KU, others

Duke’s Coach K talks about winning ACC Tournament and his 39 years of recruiting Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about winning the ACC Tournament and having Jay Bilas present the award after the Blue Devils' victory over Florida State in the ACC Tournament finals in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about winning the ACC Tournament and having Jay Bilas present the award after the Blue Devils' victory over Florida State in the ACC Tournament finals in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Cassius Stanley has decided to play college basketball at Duke.

Stanley, a 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, California, on Monday announced for the Blue Devils over Kansas, UCLA and Oregon in a ceremony at his high school gymnasium.

Stanley, the No. 33-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, averaged 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 2018-19.

He is the second player from Sierra Canyon to be recruited in the last three years by Duke, which signed Marvin Bagley III in 2017.

“It’s good to get it off my chest,” Stanley said of making his decision. “I talked to my family, prayed to God.”

He said the reason he picked Duke was “probably the coaching staff. Coach K is a storied coach. I think it (Duke) gives me the best opportunity to reach my potential on the court and off the court.”

At the ceremony, Stanley was interviewed prior to the playing of a video which revealed his choice of Duke.

Stanley is regarded as one of the top athletes and dunkers in the country.

“When Cassius wants to be, he can do anything he wants in the game of basketball,” Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier told the LA Daily News. If he wants to be the best defender, he can do that. If he wants to be the best shooter, he can do that, too.”

ESPN.com had this to say about Stanley in its scouting report: “Cassius Stanley might be the most explosive athlete to come out of Southern California in over 20 years and he has all the tools to be not only an electrifying athlete but also an established winning basketball player. Ultimately, he can be as good as he wants to be and his work ethic, focus, and passion will play a key role.”

The Jayhawks have several scholarships to award in the spring signing period, which started Wednesday and will last until May 15.





Scholarship players who at this time are expected to be on the 2019-20 roster: Udoka Azubuike, Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot. Also, KU has signed incoming freshmen Christian Braun and Issac “Mackey” McBride. Freshman point guard Devon Dotson is testing the NBA waters, but there is a strong possibility he will return to school.

Freshman Quentin Grimes and junior Dedric Lawson are expected to remain in the NBA Draft. Sophomore Silvio De Sousa has said he will pull his name out of the draft pool if he wins an eligibility appeal with the NCAA. Azubuike on Monday revealed he would not enter the draft and would return to KU for a final season.

There are candidates for the scholarship openings.





▪ TJ Holyfield, a 6-8, forward and graduate transfer from Stephen F. Austin, was to begin an official visit to KU on Monday. He visited Texas Tech over the weekend.

Holyfield, who is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, has a list of KU, Illinois, Texas Tech, Miami and Oregon. Holyfield missed last season because of a dislocated shoulder after averaging 12.9 points (on 54.8 percent shooting, 28 of 68 from three, 41.2 percent) and 6.4 rebounds a game during the 2016-17 campaign. As a junior, he shot 54.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three.

▪ Tristan Enaruna, a 6-7 senior forward from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, will visit KU on April 28. Enaruna, who is ranked No. 105 in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com. has a final three of KU, Miami and Creighton. He will visit Miami on Wednesday and Creighton on Friday.

Enaruna, who hails originally from Netherlands, averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game this past season. Self made a trip to Utah in mid-January, offering Enaruna a scholarship on Jan. 17.

KU is also in the running for Precious Achiuwa, 6-9 senior forward from Montverde (Fla.) Academy. Achiuwa, who is ranked No. 16 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, is considering KU, North Carolina, Memphis and Georgia, perhaps others. Achiuwa, a teammate of guard Harlond Beverly who committed to Miami last week, was slated to visit Memphis on Monday.

Achiuwa — he is originally from Mali — has visited KU and North Carolina. He is not expected to sign until the end of the signing period.





