Former Jayhawks wow the crowd at KU Relays

Special to The Star

Andrea Geubelle may have only gotten married a mere two weeks ago, but that didn’t stop her from competing at the KU Relays on Saturday.

Making her outdoor season debut, Geubelle, a three-time NCAA champion and 2016 Olympian, Geubelle returned to Lawrence to compete in the 200-meter dash and the long jump at Rock Chalk Park.

While finishing way down the line in the 200 meters, Geubelle did win the long jump, passing on her last three jumps after settling with her second of three jumps at 20 feet, 5.25 inches.

“I feel good,” Guebelle said. “I’m doing two events that aren’t my events this weekend, just to kind of get back into things.”

Guebelle was inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame at last year’s KU Relays; she currently holds three KU program records: in the indoor triple jump and the outdoor triple jump and long jump.

“Anytime somebody says congratulations on the Hall of Fame it’s one of the biggest and best honors that I’ve ever been granted,” she said. “It’s pretty cool to hear that and still be competing.”

But while one KU Hall of Famer was happy on Saturday, another one was not so much.

Sprinter Kyle Clemons made his yearly appearance at the KU Relays, with the six-time All-American always savoring the chances he gets to perform in front of the “home crowd.”

And while he did pick up first-place in the 400 meters with a time of 47.51 seconds, Clemons wasn’t pleased with his result.

“I’m not satisfied at all,” Clemons said. “The time wasn’t what I wanted it to be. You can always be happy with the win, but as far as time, that’s not where I thought I was at this part of the season.”

Clemons, whose personal best time in the 400 meters is 45.10 seconds, was part of the U.S. 1,600-meter relay team that won gold at the 2016 Olympics.

“It’s a long season and it’s still early, so I’m not too down on myself,” Clemons said. “I’ve just got to stay on the gas, and this year will set me up for next year.” he said.

On the positive side for Clemons — who has only missed one KU Relays in the last eight years — he enjoys passing on knowledge to current KU runners who are looking to extend their career beyond college.

“I learned a lot of stuff late in my career, post-collegiately,” Clemons said. “So I just try to instill those things late to them really. No fear and really just get out.”

The KU Relays at Rock Chalk Park additionally saw four-time All-American and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Mason Finley compete in the discus throw on Friday.

Finley launched his discus 220 feet, 3 inches, which blew away the previous meet record of 205-3 set by Mitch Cooper in 2016.