McDonald’s All-American Game: KU recruiting targets shine with BVNW’s Fritz coaching

Kansas recruiting target Precious Achiuwa scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace the East to a 115-100 victory over the West in the 2019 McDonald’s All-America basketball game on Wednesday night in Atlanta.
Achiuwa, a 6-9 senior forward from Montverde (Fla.) Academy who is ranked No. 16 nationally by Rivals.com, hit 10 of 20 shots. He is considering KU, North Carolina, Memphis, Georgia and others.
His East teammate, Cole Anthony, was named MVP of the game after scoring 14 points with seven assists and five rebounds. Anthony is also undecided in recruiting.
The winning East team was coached by Blue Valley Northwest’s Ed Fritz.
KU recruiting target Matthew Hurt, a 6-9 senior from John Marshall High in Rochester, Minn., scored eight points on 5 of 7 shooting and grabbed five rebounds for the West. Former Bishop Miege forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of IMG Academy in Florida scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds for the West. Robinson-Earl will be playing college basketball at Villanova; Hurt is considering KU, North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Minnesota and Memphis.
Hurt, by the way, on Tuesday, was named the 2019 winner of the Minnesota Mr. Basketball Award during the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game. Matthew’s brother, University of Minnesota junior forward Michael Hurt, accepted the award.
Matthew Hurt, the No. 7-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, averaged 37 points and 12 rebounds a game this season. He will announce his college choice on April 19 at his high school gym.
Here’s the McDonald’s game scoring. …
East: Precious Achiuwa 22, Isaiah Stewart 16, Cole Anthony 14, Wendell Moore 13, Anthony Edwards 12, Scottie Lewis 10, Trendon Watford 10, Jaden McDaniels 7, Trayce Jackson-Davis 7, Armando Bacot 4, Josiah Jordan-James 0.
West: Tyrese Maxey 13, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 13, James Wiseman 13, Oscar Tshiebwe 12, Samuell Williamson 11, Matthew Hurt 8, Josh Green 8, Nico Mannion 8, Isaiah Mobley 5, Tre Mann 5, Kahill Whitney 2, Bryan Antoine 2.
Baldwin offered by KU
Patrick Baldwin, Jr., a 6-8 sophomore small forward from Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wis., has received a scholarship offer from Kansas, he reported on Wednesday.
Baldwin, the No. 1 prospect in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, also has early scholarship offers from Duke, Wisconsin, Marquette, UCLA, Kansas State, Missouri, Northwestern, Wake Forest and others.
Baldwin’s dad, Pat, is head coach at UW-Milwaukee. He’s a Leavenworth native who played college basketball at Northwestern. Patrick’s mom, Shawn, played volleyball at Northwestern.
“Patrick Baldwin is coachable and carries himself in a mature fashion both on and off the court at a young age,” writes ESPN.com’s Paul Biancardi. “As a big shooting guard, Baldwin possesses all the makings of a future high-major player from the perimeter. One of the best pure shot-makers in all of high school basketball, with terrific positional size at 6-8, Baldwin is not afraid of the big moment. He will take and make the crunch-time shot.
“Baldwin’s size allows him to slide between a shooting guard and the stretch forward slot if needed. It’s easy to see why Baldwin reminds evaluators of Klay Thompson, as he displays deft shooting ability with range and accuracy,” Biancardi adds.
KU offers Beverly
Kansas has offered a scholarship to Harlond Beverly, a 6-foot-4 senior guard from Montverde (Fla.) Academy, Rivals.com reports.
Beverly, who is originally from Detroit, is the No. 59 ranked prospect in the Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com.
He’s visited Indiana and set up a visit to Georgia. He also has KU, Baylor, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Iowa State, Virginia, Xavier and others on his list.
“Playing his senior season at Montverde Academy in Florida, Beverly has his seen stock go up, and his play improve. An athletic guard with good size, Beverly is a tremendous defender, and he has improved his outside shot,” writes Brian Snow of 247sports.com. “The refinement of his jumper has allowed his always strong ability to get to the rim to flourish, and has made Beverly a highly sought-after prospect.”
Beverly is a teammate of KU recruiting target Achiuwa.
