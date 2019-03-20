KU Jayhawks basketball vs. Northeastern in NCAA Tournament: Lineups, tipoff time, TV

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Northeastern Huskies first-round NCAA Tournament game:

When/where: Approximately 3 p.m. Thursday at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

TV/radio: TNT, WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups:

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

P No. Northeastern Ht. Yr. PPG

F 30 Anthony Green 6-10 Sr. 8.9

G 4 Vasa Pusica 6-5 Sr. 17.8

G 12 Jordan Roland 6-1 Jr. 14.7

G/F 20 Bolden Brace 6-6 Jr. 10.0

G 22 Donnell Gresham 6-1 Jr. 9.8

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.1

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Fr. 3.8

G 30 Ochai Agbaji* 6-5 Fr. 8.7

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 12.1

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.3

*KU coach Bill Self said his lineup would be a game-time decision. Marcus Garrett could start for Agbaji.

ABOUT NO. 13 SEED NORTHEASTERN (23-10): Northeastern University, enrollment 21,489, is located in Boston. … Northeastern has an all-time record of 1,233-1,121 (.524) in 99 seasons. … Northeastern will be playing KU for the first time. The Huskies are 1-3 versus current members of the Big 12 (0-1 Baylor, 0-2 Oklahoma, 1-0 West Virginia). … Northeastern is 1-21 versus Top 25 teams. The win was against Louisville in 1986. … The Colonial Athletic Association is 0-4 versus KU (Towson 0-3, Hofstra 0-1). … Northeastern has won seven consecutive games and 12 of 13. The Huskies’ last loss came Feb. 16 vs. College of Charleston, 88-79 in overtime. … Northeastern is making its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance and its first since 2015, when it lost to Notre Dame. ... NU is 3-8 all-time in the NCAAs with its last win against Long Island in 1984. … The Huskies head to the NCAA Tournament after claiming the CAA tournament title and finishing second in the CAA regular season race with a 14-4 record. … Bill Coen is 224-96 in 13 seasons at NU … Redshirt senior guard Vasa Pusica averages a team-leading 17.8 ppg. … Junior guard Brace Bolden is the team’s top rebounder at 6.0 per game and adds 10.0 ppg. … The Huskies average 76.1 points per game (on 48.2 percent shooting) with a plus-5.8 scoring margin. Northeastern grabs 31.8 rebounds per game … Jordan Roland has cashed a single season school-record 97 threes. …With his 21-point effort against Drexel on March 2, Pusica went over the 1,000-point mark in just his second season as a Husky. Currently Pusica has 1,054 points, despite missing seven games — a mark that ranks 31st in the Northeastern record books. He attended San Diego two seasons and finished there with 393 points. … Senior Anthony Green has 95 career blocks in four seasons (115 games).

ABOUT NO. 4 SEED KANSAS (25-9): KU is making its 48th NCAA Tournament appearance, which ranks third nationally. KU trails Kentucky (57) and North Carolina (49). … KU has 30 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, from 1990-2019. This marks the country’s longest active streak and is No. 1 all time. North Carolina is second with 27 straight appearances from 1975-2001. … KU is 107-46 all-time in tourney games with 31 Sweet 16 appearances and 15 trips to the Final Four. The Jayhawks’ 107 wins trail only Kentucky (128), North Carolina (124) and Duke (112). … KU is 37-14 (72.5 percent) in the NCAA Tournament in the 16-year Bill Self era with 10 Sweet 16s, eight Elite Eights, three Final Fours, one NCAA title and one NCAA runner-up finish. … This year marks the 19th straight season that the Jayhawks have earned a top 4 seed or better. KU was also a No. 4 seed in 1994, 2001, 2004 and 2006 with the last two in the Self era. … Self is making his 21st consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament as a head coach. It’s the fifth-longest run in tourney history by a head coach: 24 Mike Krzyzewski (1996-2019), 23 Dean Smith (1975-97), 22 Tom Izzo (1998-2019), 20 Roy Williams (1990-2009). ... The Jayhawks are 7-4 all-time as a No. 4 seed. … KU has faced 14 teams in the tourney field with a combined record of 13-7. … KU is making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in Utah. … Kansas has won its last 12 NCAA Tournament first-round games. … KU is 5-1 in neutral-site games … Kansas is 2,273-858 all-time. … Marcus Garrett and Mitch Lightfoot are the only Jayhawks that have played in NCAA Tournament contests. Both were members of last year’s Final Four team. Lightfoot was part of KU’s 2017 Elite Eight run. … Dedric Lawson is one of only two players in the NCAA Tournament to be averaging 18-plus points a game and 10-plus rebounds a game. Belmont’s Dylan Windler is the other. … Self is 472-105 in 16 seasons at KU and 679-210 in his 26th season overall. … Ochai Agbaji has started the last 14 games. He has seven games of 10 or more points, including three 20-point efforts. Agbaji has five games with multiple three-pointers. … If KU does not win the national title, it will finish with 10 losses for just the second time in the Self era.