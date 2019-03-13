KU basketball vs. Texas in Big 12 Tournament: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts and stats

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Texas Longhorns Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game:

When/where: Approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sprint Center, Kansas City.

TV/radio: ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.1

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Fr. 3.3

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 9.2

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.7

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 7.8

P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 21 Dylan Osetkowski 6-9 Sr. 10.2

F 10 Jaxson Hayes 6-11 Fr. 10.3

G 2 Matt Coleman 6-2 So. 10.2

G 3 Courtney Ramey 6-3 Fr. 8.0

G 13 Jase Febres 6-5 So. 8.7

ABOUT TEXAS (16-15, 8-10 Big 12): Shaka Smart is 66-64 in four seasons at Texas. … Smart is 2-7 versus Kansas, including 1-7 while at UT. Smart’s 2011 VCU team defeated Kansas, 71-61, in the NCAA Tournament Southwest Region championship game in San Antonio... Texas will try to advance to the Big 12 semifinals for the first time since 2014. … UT has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 18 of the last 20 seasons and 26 of the last 30 campaigns. … Texas has reached the 20-victory mark 16 times in the last 19 seasons. … Dylan Osetkowski set a career high with seven steals at Georgia on Jan. 26. He has 36 steals … Matt Coleman has 78 assists against 28 turnovers in Big 12 Conference play. He has at least five assists in six of the last 10 contests. Coleman had 10 assists, one turnover against Iowa State on March 2. Coleman has reached double figures in scoring 15 times this season and 31 times in his career (65 games) … Jaxson Hayes is the son of former KC Chiefs player Jonathan Hayes. Hayes has converted 73.2 percent of his field goals. The UT single-season record for FG percentage (minimum 200 points) is 65.4 percent (140-214) by Dexter Pittman in 2009-10. Hayes has reached double figures in scoring 17 times. … Jase Febres was 8 of 10 from three against Iowa State on March 2. School record is 10 set by Al Coleman vs. Kansas State on Jan. 12, 1997). … Courtney Ramey has reached double figures in scoring seven times in the last nine games.

ABOUT NO. 17 KANSAS (23-8, 12-6 Big 12): KU is 39-9 all-time in Sprint Center. KU has won the 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018 Big 12 Tournaments in the venue and the 2012 and 2016 CBE Hall of Fame Classics. KU defeated New Mexico State, 63-60, on Dec. 8 at Sprint Center. … KU is No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament after a 10-year run as the No. 1 seed. KU won the tourney as 3 seed in 1999 and lost to Texas in the semifinals in 2004. …KU, the defending Big 12 tournament champ, has won 15 conference postseason tourney titles and 11 in the Big 12 era, which began in 1996-97. Kansas (11), Iowa State (4), Oklahoma (3) and Oklahoma State (2) are active league members with Big 12 tourney titles. … KU and Texas have split a pair of meetings this season. The Longhorns won, 73-63, on Jan. 29, at Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. KU prevailed, 80-78, on Jan. 14 at Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has won 10 of its last 11 games, 15 of 17 and 18 of 21 against Texas and leads the overall series, 32-9. KU is 4-1 versus Texas in the Big 12 tournament, 2-0 in Sprint Center. … Bill Self is 22-7 versus Texas as KU coach. … Self is 470-104 while at Kansas and 677-209 overall. … KU is 14-3 when leading at halftime. … David McCormack has scored in double figures four times. He’s 14 of 20 shooting the last two games. … Dedric Lawson is the third Jayhawk to record 20 double-doubles in a season during the Self era. Thomas Robinson had 27 double-doubles in 2012 and Cole Aldrich 21 in 2009. … Lawson is 29 of 31 from the free throw line the last four games. … Lawson has led KU in scoring 17 times. … Devon Dotson is 12th on KU’s all-time freshman scoring list (364 points). He is in eighth place on KU’s all-time freshman steals list (42). He’s eighth in single season minutes played by a freshman with 1,003.