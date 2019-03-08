KU basketball vs. Baylor: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Baylor Bears game:

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Baylor Ht. Yr. PPG

G 12 Jared Butler 6-3 Fr. 9.6

G 10 Makai Mason 6-1 Sr. 14.6

F 11 Mark Vital 6-5 Soph. 6.9

F 4 Mario Kegler 6-7 So. 10.4

F 33 Freddie Gillespie 6-8 Jr. 5.5

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.0

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Fr. 3.0

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 9.4

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.6

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 7.8

ABOUT BAYLOR (19-11, 10-7 Big 12): With a win, Baylor can finish 11-7 in Big 12 play, tying for the third-most conference wins in program history. … Baylor’s last five games have all been within two points in the final two minutes. BU is 3-2 in those games. …. BU is 14-99 all-time in road games versus AP Top 25 teams — 12-44 in the Scott Drew era. Baylor is 3-3 vs. AP Top 25 teams this season and 23-30 versus ranked teams in the last five seasons. … Baylor is 34-37 in Big 12 road games since 2012, second-best record in the league behind only Kansas (44-24). … Mario Kegler has made 15 of his last 39 threes in his last 12 games after going 5 of 35 in his previous 12 contests. … Drew is in his 16th season in Waco and is the Bears’ all-time wins leader (315-206). He is 4-23 versus Kansas. … Baylor is 29-3 when leading at halftime over the last two seasons (14-3 this season). … Makai Mason scored 40 points (seventh 40-point game in school history) in the Bears’ 90-64 win over Texas Tech on Feb. 2. His 40 points set the Baylor record for points in a Big 12 game.

ABOUT NO. 13 KANSAS (22-8, 11-6 Big 12): KU leads the series 31-5 , including a 16-0 record in Lawrence and 15-0 mark in Allen Fieldhouse …. KU has won 12 of the last 13 meetings, including a 73-68 decision on Jan. 12 at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. … Six of the past seven games have been decided by six points or less. Four of the last five games at Allen Fieldhouse have been decided by 10 points or less. … Bill Self is 23-4 versus Baylor in his 16 seasons as KU coach. … KU has won 35 consecutive regular-season home finales starting in 1983-84 with Larry Brown as coach. … KU, 15-0 at home this season, has won 19 consecutive games at Allen Fieldhouse. KU is shooting for its 20th undefeated season in the building, its first since 2015-16 and seventh in the Self era. … Self’s teams are 249-13 in Allen and 469-104 overall. … KU has won at least 11 conference games for the 25th-consecutive season starting in 1995 … The Jayhawks are 7-4 when trailing at halftime. … Dedric Lawson has 19 double-doubles thie season and 55 in his three-year career. … Devon Dotson has 109 assists. He is tied with Adonis Jordan (1990) for ninth on KU’s single-season freshman assist list.