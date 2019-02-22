University of Kansas

KU basketball vs. Texas Tech: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

By Gary Bedore

February 22, 2019 01:40 PM

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Texas Tech Red Raiders game on Saturday.

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday, United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

TV/radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.2

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Fr. 2.2

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 10.8

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 7.7

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 12.2

P No. Texas Tech Ht. Yr. PPG

C 32 Norense Odiase 6-9 Sr. 3.9

F 11 Tariq Owens 6-10 Sr. 8.4

G 25 Davide Moretti 6-3 So. 10.9

G 23 Jarrett Culver 6-5 So. 17.7

G 13 Matt Mooney 6-3 Sr. 10.7

ABOUT NO. 12 KANSAS (20-6, 9-4 Big 12): Kansas enters on a three-game winning streak. … The Jayhawks have won four of their past five games. ... KU is 70-9 in games following five or more days off in the 16-year Bill Self era. … KU leads the all-time series against Texas Tech, 35-5, including a 10-3 mark in United Supermarkets Arena. … The Red Raiders snapped a 16-game losing streak to KU with an 85-73 victory on Jan. 2, 2018 at Allen Fieldhouse. KU rebounded with a 74-72 victory on Feb. 24, 2018 in Lubbock, Texas. KU beat the Red Raiders, 79-63, earlier this season (Feb. 2) at Allen. … Prior to last season’s loss, KU’s last setback to Tech was 84-65 on March 4, 2009, in Lubbock. … KU has won eight straight games against Tech in Lubbock, the last loss that game in 2009. … Self is 22-7 all-time against the Red Raiders, including a 21-4 mark while at Kansas. …. KU is 7-2 against teams in the Top 25. KU is 97-47 against ranked opponents in the Self era. … KU is trying to win its 10th conference game for the 25th consecutive season — a run that started in 1995 and is the longest active streak in the country. … KU is 11-0 when shooting 50 percent or better. ... Devon Dotson has scored in double figures in five straight games. … Ochai Agbaji has scored 10 or more points in three straight games. … Dedric Lawson has scored in double digits 24 times this season and 80 times in his career.

ABOUT NO. 14 TEXAS TECH (21-5, 9-4 Big 12): Texas Tech has won four straight games and six of seven, the lone loss Feb. 2 at KU. … Tech leads the Big 12 in scoring defense (57.2 ppg), scoring margin (plus-14.3), field goal percentage defense (36.1), three-point field goal percentage defense (27.6) and turnover margin (+3.3). … Texas Tech has now outscored its last four Big 12 opponents by an average of 24 points a game following wins over Baylor (78-50), West Virginia (81-50), Oklahoma (66-54) and Oklahoma State (78-50). … The Red Raiders are 14-1 at home, losing only to Iowa State, 68-64, on Jan. 16. … Chris Beard, who is 66-29 in three seasons at Tech, has a 47-5 record in games at United Supermarkets Arena. … Beard is 1-4 versus KU. … Over the past six Big 12 games, Davide Moretti has made 16 of 30 threes and is 18 of 19 at the free-throw line... Matt Mooney was 5 of 5 from three against Oklahoma State on Feb. 13. He now has three games with five made threes. … Jarrett Culver has 875 career points. … Tech has forced 73 turnovers in its four-game winning streak, while committing 51 miscues. … Tech has made a season-high 12 threes the past two games (at Oklahoma State and against Baylor) after hitting 10 at Oklahoma. … Tariq Owens has at least one block in all 26 games and has nine blocks the past four games. … Tech has allowed two opponents to score over 70 points (KU and Baylor). No team has scored over 80 points on Tech.

