Kansas sophomore K.J. Lawson on uptick of late for Jayhawks: ‘He’s been ready’

K.J. Lawson has averaged 9.6 minutes a game compared to his brother Dedric’s team-leading 33.0 mark during the Memphis transfers’ initial season at Kansas.

“I’ve not given K.J. many opportunities. He’s made the most of them the last two games. That’s a big bonus for us,” KU coach Bill Self said after K.J. scored a season-high 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting (3 of 4 from three) in the Jayhawks’ 78-53 victory over West Virginia on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

K.J. — he played a season-high 24 minutes versus WVU — had scored 10 points in 16 minutes in Monday’s 82-77 overtime victory at TCU. He had three rebounds in both those games.

“Even though we had others play great, he wins the game (at TCU) by putting it into overtime, making some nice plays in overtime,” Self noted of sophomore guard/forward Lawson. He scored the last bucket of regulation and put KU ahead by icing a floater with just over a minute left in overtime.

“I’m happy for him. It’s nice to see guys that hang in there … when their number is called they’re ready. He’s been ready.”

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Lawson garnered double-digit minutes in six of 13 nonconference games and three of the first nine conference contests. He’s been awarded 63 minutes the last four conference games, stepping in through necessity. Senior guard Lagerald Vick has missed the last three games as part of an indefinite leave of absence from the team. Sophomore guard Marcus Garrett has missed the last five games because of a sprained left ankle.

Self has said he hopes to have Garrett back for Saturday’s game at Texas Tech. Self said Thursday there’s no update on Vick’s status.

“TCU was a very special moment. He (K.J.) came up big for us and for it to carry over to today is also big,” Dedric Lawson said after scoring 14 points and grabbing four rebounds against WVU. “I know the things he’s capable of — the way he plays and the hard work he puts in his game. To have the opportunity … we go down a man, somebody has to step up. The season must go on. I’m proud of him getting ready and seizing the moment.”

Dedric noted that his brother has “more rhythm when he gets time on the court. You do the small things, coach gives you more time.”

K.J. agreed with Dedric that he indeed is “a rhythm guy. I got an opportunity at the end of the game (at TCU). I could say it carried over (to the WVU game) … but I am already a confident guy.”

K.J. Lawson — he averaged 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 33.7 minutes a game in 2016-17 at Memphis — smiled Saturday when asked if the K.J. of late is the “real K.J.”

“Of course. How can you judge someone off four minutes a game or seven minutes a game?” he said. “I mean you’ve got to judge somebody off the minutes you are judging other players. Once you get the opportunity you go all out and do your thing and get in the flow of the game. Every player is different on this team and bring different attributes to the game.”

He said he’s determined to stay in the rotation after playing 24, 16, 11 and 12 minutes the past four outings.

“I try to do what I can on the defensive end so I can stay in. I try to keep my man from scoring,” K.J. Lawson said. “The motivation is I love playing the game of basketball. I went out there (Saturday) trying to find my niche and play the best I can. That’s the motivation.”

Self said because of the “positive energy” exhibited by his players the past week or so — KU has won three in a row and four of five — the 16th-year KU coach is having the most fun he’s had all season.

“It has been fun seeing our guys grow in areas and different guys step up in different roles we never anticipated they’d have,” Self said. “I’d say as much as anything it’s attitudes. We’ve never had bad attitudes. There’s a difference in having a great attitude and average attitude and our attitudes have been so positive and upbeat. I’m actually enjoying being around them and coaching them more because there seems to be more positive energy which is fun. This is starting to get to be fun. That doesn’t guarantee success. It gives you a better chance to have it.

“I don’t know what I would attribute it to. Ochai (Agbaji) coming into his own. Devon (Dotson) keeps getting better. Not having to go through Dedric every possession to score. Also the bench is shorter. That allows you to play freer too. You know you will not come out when you screw up. I think they are playing freer and guys are settling into their roles more.”

Guys like K.J. Lawson.

“Every week has been enjoyable from last year being on a Final Four team (practicing but not playing in games) and preparing to be at this moment,” Lawson said, noting he’s had fun even during the times he’s received precious few minutes. “I think the process is more important than the outcome and result. I’ve been frustrated many times. I’m sticking with it, trying to do the best I can. Only the strong survive,” K.J. concluded.

Self, by the way, said he’s glad the Jayhawks have some time off before Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at Texas Tech. Self said Dedric Lawson needs a breather.

“I think this comes at a good time. Dedric is tired. Giving him some days (off) will be good this week,” Self said. “Marcus (Garrett) needs some more time. He’s not ready. Hopefully he’ll practice Monday and Tuesday. We’ll lock in Thursday and Friday, get a couple good days in before we travel (Friday to Tech).”