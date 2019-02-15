KU basketball vs. West Virginia: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-West Virginia Mountaineers game on Saturday in Lawrence.

When/where: 3 p.m. Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.4

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Fr. 1.9

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 10.8

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 12.0

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 7.8

P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Derek Culver 6-10 Fr. 11.7

F 15 Lamont West 6-8 Jr. 9.8

G 14 Chase Harler 6-3 Jr. 4.7

G 10 Jermaine Haley 6-7 Jr. 3.8

G 2 Brandon Knapper 6-0 Fr. 5.4

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (10-14, 2-9 Big 12): West Virginia has won a game in every Big 12 arena except Allen Fieldhouse. … WVU is vying to become the second team to sweep KU in the regular season in the 16-year Bill Self era. Oklahoma State won in both Lawrence and Stillwater a year ago. … West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is 5-10 versus KU as WVU coach and 5-14 overall. … Huggins has dismissed senior Esa Ahmad and junior Wesley Harris for violating athletics department policies. Ahmad averaged 28 minutes per game and Harris 25 mpg. … Sagaba Konate and James “Beetle” Bolden are out with injuries, thus West Virginia will likely have nine scholarship players available for Saturday’s game. That group of nine includes five freshman and combines to average 26 points per game. … On Dec. 21, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Huggins is eligible for the Class of 2019. … With a win at Oklahoma State on Dec. 29, 2017, Huggins moved past Jim Phelan on the NCAA Division I winningest coaches list. Huggins’ record now stands at 855-355 in his 37th season as a head coach. He needs 21 more victories to tie Adolph Rupp for seventh place all-time. Huggins is the fourth-winningest active Division I coach behind Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Roy Williams. … Derek Culver had 11 rebounds in West Virginia’s 75-53 loss to Texas last Saturday in Morgantown, W. Va. It was the sixth time the freshman has grabbed 10 or more boards. … West Virginia has suffered five double-digit losses in Big 12 play, equaling the number of double-figure losses for the Mountaineers in their prior three seasons combined when they reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 twice.

ABOUT NO. 14 KANSAS (19-6, 8-4 Big 12): KU, which is shooting for its 20th victory, has won 20 or more games 29 straight seasons, starting in 1989-90. It’s the longest active streak in the country, two behind the all-time NCAA Division I record of 31 straight 20-win seasons by North Carolina (1971-2001). … KU has won 17 straight games at Allen Fieldhouse and is 13-0 in Allen this season. … KU is three victories shy of 1,100 in conference play. The Jayhawks are 1,097-366 including a 310-66 mark in the Big 12. … KU is 10-5 all-time against West Virginia. The Jayhawks have won four of the last five meetings and six of eight. KU is 6-0 versus WVU at Allen Fieldhouse. … WVU beat KU, 65-64, on Jan. 19 in Morgantown, W. Va. …. Bill Self is 10-5 versus West Virginia as KU’s coach. … KU is 3-0 in overtime games this season and 23-9 under Self. … Self is 466-102 while at Kansas, 673-207 overall. … KU is 17-2 when leading with five minutes to play and 428-17 in the Self era when up by five at the five-minute mark. … KU had three players (Ochai Agbaji, Devon Dotson, Dedric Lawson) record double-doubles against TCU on Monday for the first time since Elijah Johnson, Jeff Withey and Kevin Young each had a double-double against Iowa State on Jan. 9, 2013. ... Dotson played a season high 45 minutes at TCU, most minutes by a Jayhawk since Devonté Graham played 45 in an overtime victory against Duke on March 25, 2018. Dotson’s 45 minutes were the most by a Jayhawk in a conference game since Perry Ellis played 53 minutes against Oklahoma on Jan. 4, 2016. … Agbaji has scored 20 or more points in back-to-back games and three times in his last five games. … Dedric Lawson has 16 double-doubles, which ranks ninth on KU’s single-season double-doubles list. He’s 11 behind the single-season record of 27 set by Thomas Robinson in 2011-12. Lawson has scored in double figures 13 straight games.