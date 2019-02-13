No. 4 prospect in college hoops recruiting Class of 2020 lists Kansas, seven others

Scottie Barnes, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound junior small forward from University School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has trimmed his list of schools to Kansas, Kentucky, California, Duke, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Ohio State and Oregon, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.
Barnes, who is ranked No. 4 overall in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has taken official visits to Oregon and Florida State. He has made several trips to Miami on unofficial visits.
“His final list includes every Power Five conference. So what is all of the commotion surrounding Barnes? He is a 6-foot-8 forward that can take on a point guard role for his team as he is one of the best high school passers in America,” writes Corey Evans of Rivals.com.
“He does have to become a better shooter, where he has shown improvement, but he possesses an outgoing, alpha personality on the floor and a willingness to guard every position. Expect Barnes to sit back and enjoy the rest of the process before likely cutting his list one final time. From there, a commitment could be made in the fall, which would lead to a signing in November.”
Beverly considering KU, others
Harlond Beverly, a 6-4 senior combo guard from Montverde (Fla.) Academy, who is ranked No. 59 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, this week received scholarship offers from Iowa State and Indiana, according to Zagsblog.com.
Beverly, who transferred to Montverde after winning a state championship at Southfield Christian High in Michigan, also is being recruited by KU, Miami, Baylor, Xavier, Virginia and others, Zagsblog.com reports.
“Beverly sits as one of the top guard prospects available and has seen a number of respected programs enter his recruitment in recent weeks,” writes Evans of Rivals.com. “Baylor and Xavier have been involved for the longest, dating to his sophomore year, but Miami has caught his eye where he could visit the ACC program in the coming weeks. Iowa State and Utah just offered and could pursue further, as Georgia, Indiana and Virginia are have invested some time with him.
“Beverly will likely not commit until taking multiple official visits. Where he lands is up for debate as Baylor and Xavier still might have the edge, but his upcoming visits could change things prior to his signing this spring.”
Lawson on Naismith list
KU junior forward Dedric Lawson has been chosen as one of 30 players to the Naismith Trophy midseason team, the Atlanta Tip Off Club announced Wednesday.
Ten semifinalists will be revealed March 6 and four finalists will be announced on March 17. The Naismith Trophy, which is presented to the college player of the year, will be awarded April 7 in Minneapolis in conjunction with the Final Four.
Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech and Marial Shayok of Iowa State are the other Big 12 players on the midseason list.
Lawson a second rounder?
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony’s latest 2019 NBA mock draft lists KU forward Dedric Lawson as the No. 10 pick of the second round (by Dallas). He is the only Jayhawk included at this time in ESPN’s 60-player draft.
Missouri’s Jontay Porter is projected to be selected No. 15 in the first round by Boston.
Selections out of the Big 12: Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, No. 8 overall (Orlando); Jaxson Hayes, Texas, No. 11 overall (New Orleans); Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State, No. 21 overall (Cleveland); Dean Wade, Kansas State, No. 58 overall (Toronto); Sagaba Konate, West Virginia, No. 60 overall (West Virginia).
Givony commented specifically on KU freshmen Quentin Grimes and Ochai Agbaji, not mentioned as 2019 draft picks.
“Grimes has essentially turned into a (fairly streaky) spot-up shooter, seemingly lacking any type of confidence in his once-promising shot-creation ability and pick-and-roll prowess. Grimes looked like a completely different player on the high school all-star circuit and at the FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship last June, when he won tournament MVP honors. He hasn’t come close to replicating that level of play at Kansas, sporting a highly disappointing 7.4 PER (player efficiency rating), thus far, which has caused him to drop out of the top 50 of the ESPN 100. Barring something unexpected, Grimes is looking like a clear multiyear college player,” Givony writes.
“His teammate, Ochai Agbaji, has been one of the bigger revelations of conference play. Agbaji was originally slated to red-shirt but was forced into action in January due to Kansas’ shrinking rotation. He has scored 20 or more points in three of the past five games, giving Kansas tremendous energy and intensity while shooting the ball much better than expected. His offensive skill level and overall polish still need work, but his physical tools and versatility have been impressive, considering his lack of experience. Agbaji is starting to gain some attention from NBA scouts, likely as a prospect for 2020 or beyond.”
