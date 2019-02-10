KU basketball vs. TCU: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-TCU Horned Frogs game on Monday in Fort Worth, Texas.
When/where: 8 p.m., Schollmaier Arena.
TV/radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
Projected starters
P No. KANSAS (18-6, 7-4) Ht. Yr. Ppg.
F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.6
F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Fr. 1.8
G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.5
G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 7.9
G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 9.9
P No. TCU (17-6, 5-5) Ht. Yr. Ppg.
F 15 JD Miller 6-8 Sr. 10.5
F 12 Kouat Noi 6-7 Soph. 14.8
C 21 Kevin Samuel 6-11 Fr. 7.4
G 25 Alex Robinson 6-1 Sr. 12.9
G 1 Desmond Bane 6-5 Jr. 15.0
ABOUT TCU: Alex Robinson is TCU’s all-time leader in assists (588). Corey Santee totaled 575 from 2002 to 2005. Robinson is one of four active NCAA Division One players that has 1,000 career points and 600 career assists. … TCU has won eight straight Big 12 games at home. It’s the most consecutive home wins for TCU in a conference since the 1996-97, 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons when the Frogs won nine straight in the Western Athletic Conference.. … TCU is 40-10 overall and 14-8 in Big 12 games under Jamie Dixon at Schollmaier Arena. … The Frogs are 20-26 in Big 12 play under Dixon after going 9-9 last season — the most wins in a single season in their six seasons of the Big 12. … TCU is 11-1 overall at home this season and 4-0 in Big 12 play. … Desmond Bane (vs. Oklahoma State) and Robinson (at Baylor) recently topped the 1,000-point mark in scoring. JD Miller is six points from becoming the school’s 38th 1,000-point scorer. … On TCU’s current roster, only four Horned Frogs played in a Big 12 game prior to this season. Six are freshmen or redshirt freshmen. … Sophomore guard Kouat Noi scored 30 points against Oklahoma on Jan. 12. He hit eight threes in 12 tries. Noi has scored in double figures in 17 of the 19 games he has played this season. … TCU is 20-158 all-time against ranked opponents and 4-17 under Dixon. Recent top 25 wins have come against No. 17 Iowa State (92-83) on Saturday, No. 7 West Virginia (82-73) on Jan. 22, 2018 and No. 1 Kansas (85-82) on March 9, 2017. The win over Iowa State was TCU’s first over a ranked team on the road in 21 years. TCU scored 56 points in the second half Saturday at ISU. … Kevin Samuel, who had five blocks Saturday, has multiple blocks in seven of his last nine games. … Behind 26 points by Bane, TCU defeated West Virginia, 98-67, on Jan. 15. It was TCU’s most lopsided Big 12 Conference win and West Virginia’s largest-ever Big 12 loss. … TCU will attempt to make consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the second time ever and the first time since the 1952-53 season. … Dixon is 2-4 versus KU as TCU coach.
ABOUT KANSAS: KU leads the all-time series vs. the Horned Frogs, 17-2. Bill Self is 14-2 versus TCU as KU coach; 21-5 overall vs. the Horned Frogs. … KU has won three of the last four meetings. … Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas is 67-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (39-1 at home and 28-17 on the road), including 47-12 underSelf (28-0 at home and 19-12 on the road). KU has won 32-straight Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU has won its last 12 ESPN Big Monday contests. Last loss in a Big Monday game was 85-72 to Iowa State on Jan. 25, 2015 in Ames, Iowa. … KU is 90-12 following a loss in the Self era, including 5-1 this season. Since the 2013-14 season, KU is 40-4 following a loss. … KU on Saturday outscored Oklahoma State, 48-36, in the second half of an 84-72 victory at Allen Fieldhouse. KU had been outscored in the final half in its last four games. … KU’s 84 points were the most scored by the Jayhawks in Big 12 play this season. … Dedric Lawson has made at least one three-pointer in six straight games. Lawson has scored 20 or more points 13 times this season and 39 times in his career. Lawson is 12 of 24 from three in his last six games. Lawson was 6 of 29 (20.7 percent) through the first 18 games. … Devon Dotson has scored in double figures three straight games.
