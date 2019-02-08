KU basketball vs. Oklahoma State: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Oklahoma State Cowboys game on Saturday.

When/where: 11 a.m Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 14 Yor Anei 6-10 Fr. 6.6

F 12 Cameron McGriff 6-7 Jr. 13.0

G 21 Lindy Waters 6-6 Jr. 11.4

G 4 Thomas Dziagwa 6-4 Jr. 10.6

G 13 Isaac Likekele 6-4 Fr. 7.5

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.4

F 44 Mitch Lightfoot* 6-8 Jr. 1.7

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 8.4

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.0

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.2

*KU coach Bill Self said he’d start either Lightfoot, K.J. Lawson or David McCormack next to Lawson.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (9-13, 2-7 Big 12): Yor Anei, a 6-10, 255-pound freshman out of Lee’s Summit West High School, scored a career-high 20 points on 7-for-7 shooting (6 of 7 from line) in Wednesday’s 70-68 loss at TCU. He scored 17 points on Dec. 16 against Nebraska. Anei, who has 44 blocked shots, has rejected at least one shot in 18 of OSU’s 22 games, including seven games with at least three blocks. He needs two blocks versus KU to tie Chianti Roberts (1993-97) for 25th on the school’s career blocks list. Anei — he attended Shawnee Mission South as a junior — chose OSU over Southern Illinois, UAB, Denver and others.. He has a wingspan of 7-0 1/2. … OSU rallied from a 13-point deficit and led by as many as seven points before ultimately falling to TCU on a bucket at the buzzer by senior JD Miller. … Lindy Waters has made 55 of 58 free throws. Of the top 10 free throw shooters in the country, the 6-6 Waters is the only player taller than 6-4. … Thomas Dziagwa, who hit 4 of 7 threes vs. TCU, has made at least one three-pointer in 21 of 22 games. He now has 16 games with at least three three-pointers. … OSU is 4-5 in its last nine Big 12 road games. … The Cowboys have held all but two Big 12 opponents under 42 percent shooting. … OSU is 0-10 when it trails at halftime. … Under second-year coach Mike Boynton, OSU has won seven matchups against ranked teams with four wins over top 10 squads. … Boynton is 2-1 against Kansas. … Cameron McGriff has six double-doubles.

ABOUT NO. 13 KANSAS (17-6, 6-4 Big 12): Sophomore guard Marcus Garrett will miss his third straight game because of a high left ankle sprain. “We were encouraged yesterday. Today he didn’t take a step backward but is very sore,” coach Bill Self said Friday. “He probably won’t do much if anything today except rehab. The reality is we are looking at next Saturday (at home vs. West Virginia) as a best-case scenario.” … KU leads the all-time series against OSU, 114-59. The teams are 4-4 over the last eight matchups. The Jayhawks are 47-10 vs. the Cowboys in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won four of the last five meetings at Allen. ... OSU won in Lawrence, 84-79, last season and also won, 82-64, in Stillwater. The Cowboys became the first team to sweep KU in a season series in the Bill Self era …. Oklahoma State will be trying to become the first Big 12 school to win back-to-back games in Allen Fieldhouse since Iowa State (2000, 2001). Prior to ISU, the previous times were during the 1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons by Oklahoma and Kansas State. … OSU won four straight games in Allen from 1960 to 1963. … Self is 18-13 all-time against his alma mater, including a 17-10 record at KU. … Kansas is 89-12 following a loss in the Self era, including 4-1 this season. Since 2013-14, the Jayhawks are 39-4 following a loss. … KU has a 16-game win streak at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are 12-0 at Allen this season … KU is 6-4 in conference play for the first time since the 1993-94 season when KU was also 6-4 in Big Eight play. … Self is 464-102 while at Kansas and 671-207 overall. … KU is 11-3 when leading at halftime. … KU is 1-4 when trailing with five minutes left. … KU is 1-5 when scoring in the 60s. … Dedric Lawson has posted four double-doubles in his last six games. Six of his 15 double-doubles have been in Big 12 play. … KU will wear new alternate uniforms Saturday as part of the Adidas Harlem Renaissance collection. Kansas is one of 11 schools in the country — and the only team in the Big 12 Conference — with this new look.