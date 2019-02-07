Vick to take leave of absence from Jayhawks; mom says he’s needed in Memphis

Kansas senior guard Lagerald Vick will be taking a leave of absence from the team, effective immediately, KU basketball coach Bill Self announced on Thursday night.

“Lagerald has some personal matters that require his immediate attention and he will be taking a leave of absence from our team,” Self said in a release. “During this time, we will respect Lagerald’s privacy. There is no timetable for his return.”

Vick’s mom, La La Vick, told The Star on Thursday night that Vick will be returning to his home in Memphis, Tenn., to help out with family issues.

“We need him here for a couple weeks,” La La Vick told The Star. “I need him. There’s a lot going on. It’ll work out.”

Vick started but played just four minutes the first half of Tuesday’s loss at Kansas State after having some lapses on defense. He wound up scoring seven points in 19 minutes.

“Not being totally negative at all, he has some things going on that (aren’t) public things, so I think that he hasn’t been his best because of those things,” Self said on Hawk Talk, not revealing anything that possibly is wrong with Vick or his family members.

“I don’t think it’s anything you go into, some of the things he’s had going on. But it’d be nice to have our full complement (of players). That’s not the case.”

Garrett doubtful

Kansas sophomore guard Marcus Garrett is currently listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, coach Bill Self reported Thursday on his weekly Hawk Talk radio show.

Garrett, a 6-foot-5 native of Dallas, has missed the last two games — Saturday’s 79-63 home win over Texas Tech and Tuesday’s 74-67 loss at Kansas State — because of a sprained left ankle.

“He actually did get on the court today and did move around maybe half speed,” Self said of practice. “He’s doing real well. High ankle sprains aren’t something you just come back from in a quick time frame. I still believe he’ll be doubtful on Saturday.”

Garrett’s leadership may have been missed on Tuesday, considering KU suffered 23 turnovers at Kansas State.

“I think when coaches say those things they are not giving credit where credit is deserved. Those are excuses,” Self said. “Yeah we’d love to have that, but hey, K-State played games without Dean Wade this year. Everybody plays games without their guys.

“We were a team that was there and totally capable of playing a little bit better than what we did. When you have injuries, the margin for error isn’t as great. I never bought into that we didn’t have him, this or that. You still played. You still put five out there. A lot of times when you don’t have somebody, you put a guy out there better than a guy you had. I never bought into that theory (discussing importance of players who miss games) at all.”