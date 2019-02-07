Former KU volunteer volleyball coach charged with sexually motivated burglaries

A former volunteer assistant volleyball coach at the University of Kansas has been charged with a string of burglaries and thefts that prosecutors allege were sexually motivated.
Skyler Yee is facing a total of 15 counts of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, according to Douglas County District Court records.
The alleged break-ins occurred on four different dates and involved the stealing of underwear, shoes, swimming suits and clothing from two different addresses in Lawrence.
Yee, 23, was booked into the Douglas County jail on Monday.
Charges were filed Wednesday and Yee made an initial court appearance before being released on bond.
As a condition of his bond, Yee was ordered to have no contact with members of the KU volleyball team and no contact with members of a Lawrence youth volleyball club.
Along with the charges, Douglas County prosecutors filed notice that they will seek to have a judge or jury rule that the crimes were sexually motivated.
If that happens and Yee is convicted, he would be required to register as a sex offender.
According to court records, the alleged crimes occurred on: December 15, 2017; March 18, 2018; December 31, 2018; and January 1, 2019.
He is charged with four felony counts of burglary, eight misdemeanor counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.
Yee served as a team manager before serving as a volunteer assistant coach for several years, according to the KU Athletics website.
He resigned the position in mid-January, according to a spokesman for the KU Athletics Department.
Defense attorney Casey Meek said Thursday that Yee maintains his innocence and intends to defend himself against the charges.
“We have not been given access to evidence that the state claims to have, so we cannot comment on any specific allegations,” Meek said.
Court documents detailing the allegations are not yet publicly available.
Yee’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 26.
