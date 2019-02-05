Turnover-prone Jayhawks fall at K-State, lose ground in Big 12 race

Kansas’ road woes continued Tuesday night in a building that’s been mighty friendly to the Jayhawks throughout the years: Kansas State’s Bramlage Coliseum.

Barry Brown scored 18 points, Xavier Sneed scored 14 and Dean Wade added 12 points and nine rebounds as K-State downed the turnover-prone Jayhawks 74-67, who in falling to 1-6 on the road this season also had their three-game winning streak in the Little Apple come to an end. Cartier Diarra also had 11 points for the Wildcats.

The Jayhawks (17-6, 6-4 Big 12), who were led by Dedric Lawson’s 18 points and nine boards, had won eight straight games overall versus K-State (17-5, 7-2) and were 26-4 all-time in Bramlage entering the key Big 12 Conference game.

KU committed 23 turnovers to KSU’s 12, a recurring problem on the road, where the Jayhawks have lost to Iowa State (77-60), West Virginia (65-64), Texas (73-63) and KSU. KU also lost at Arizona State (80-76) and at Kentucky (71-63). The Jayhawks’ only road win was over Baylor (73-68) on Jan. 12.

The Wildcats, who struggled against KU’s 2-3 zone defense the first half, hit 10 of 24 threes to KU’s 7 of 20. KU, which fell two games in the loss column behind Kansas State and Baylor in the Big 12 standings, hit 46.2 percent overall.

The Wildcats have won seven straight Big 12 games.

Devon Dotson had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists for KU.

Seeking a 15th straight Big 12 title, KU has fallen into a fourth-place tie in the league standings with Texas Tech, which also is 6-4. Here’s how it shakes out: KSU is 7-2, Baylor 6-2, Iowa State 7-3, KU 6-4, Texas Tech 6-4, Texas 4-5, TCU 3-5, Oklahoma 3-7, Oklahoma State 2-6 and West Virginia 2-8.

The Jayhawks led 33-30 at halftime, thanks to the zone defense that seemed to prevent the turnover-prone Jayhawks from being blown out of the building early. KU had trailed by as many as nine the initial half.

KU did lead 35-30 to open the final half, but KSU seemed to get more comfortable against the zone and led 39-38 at 16:21.

At that point, KSU went on an 11-4 run to lead 50-42 at 11:20. It was 52-44 at 10:41. However, KU went on an 8-1 run to slice the gap to 53-52 at 7:11.

It was 58-56 KSU at 4:50 when Diarra hit a three and after a Grimes miss, Brown hit a driving layup to make it 63-56 KSU at 3:52.

K-State led 64-56 at 3:19 when Lagerald Vick hit a three for KU to cut the gap to 64-59 at 2:27.

KU’s 2-3 zone defense was used during a stretch in which KU turned a 26-18 deficit at the 9:10 mark into a 31-26 lead at 3:21. Kansas State missed 12 straight shots against the zone before Mike McGuirl drilled a three from the corner with :41 left in the half, cutting KU’s six-point lead to 33-30.

Lawson scored seven points on 1-of-6 shooting and grabbed four rebounds the first half. He had three of KU’s 12 turnovers. Mitch Lightfoot scored six points and had five rebounds in 12 minutes. Charlie Moore hit two threes and scored six points in 12 minutes. Ochai Agbaji scored two points with three boards and two turnovers in 17 minutes.

Vick, who was not effective on defense early, played just four minutes the first half. He had no points.

KU was without Marcus Garrett on Tuesday. He missed his second straight game because of a sprained ankle. Coach Bill Self has said the plan is for Garrett to play in Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State (11 a.m., Allen Fieldhouse).





It was announced on Tuesday that KU’s players Saturday will wear special uniforms from Adidas’ Celebrating Black Culture collection inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.