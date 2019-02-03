KU’s Lawson emerging as outside threat: ‘They didn’t want me to get to the basket’

Kansas junior power forward Dedric Lawson has stretched his game from the lane to past the three-point line as the 2018-19 college basketball season has progressed.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Memphis native, who was 3 of 3 from three in KU’s 79-63 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, has made 8 of his last 13 threes (61.5 percent) over the last four games after hitting 6 threes in 29 tries (20.7 percent) in the Jayhawks’ first 18 contests.

“I get up quite a few at night,” Lawson said Saturday, referring to hoisting three-pointer after three-pointer in the practice gym.

The extra work has helped make Lawson, “confident in my (three-point) shot. I’ve just got to knock them down. When you get looks, shoot them to make them and not just shoot them.”

Lawson’s threes came in the first half of Saturday’s game. He gave the Jayhawks at 13-4 lead with 14:11 left in the first half, a 42-24 advantage with 2:01 left and 46-26 margin right before halftime.

“The way Texas Tech plays … they collapse. They didn’t want me to get to the basket,” Lawson said. “Those shots were open. “

He finished with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting as KU as KU surpassed its season average of 76.8 points a game. The Jayhawks had scored in the 60s in three of their past four games.

“The ball was moving. The paint was not clogged up,” Lawson said. “Guys were aggressive.”

He cited the play of Quentin Grimes, who scored six points (2 of 5 from three) with four assists against no turnovers.

“Quentin made a lot of aggressive moves today. He found me, gave me easy baskets. It’s something he can do. He can also score. I keep talking to him about being aggressive,” Lawson said of the 6-5 combo guard who averages 8.1 points a game on 40 percent shooting. He’s made 28 of 84 threes for 33.3 percent during an up-and-down freshman season.

“When I was a freshman I went in a slump the first six, seven games in conference,” Lawson said, comparing his frosh season at Memphis to Grimes’ first season at KU. “It took just one game to grow in confidence and get going.”

Lawson was again impressed with freshman guard Ochai Agbaji. The 6-5 Oak Park High graduate scored 10 points (1 of 4 from three) and grabbed 10 rebounds versus Tech.

“Double-double, join the club,” Lawson said with a smile. Lawson has 15 double-doubles this season. “Ochai had energy, played with a free mind. He goes out there and plays hard. Ochai is a great player, a special talent. I look forward to him keep going up (in production) each and every game.”

Backup point guard Charlie Moore, who had six assists on Saturday, completed two lobs to Agbaji for crowd-pleasing slam dunks.

“It’s something Charlie does all the time (in practice),” Lawson said of the Cal transfer feeding lobs to various Jayhawks.

Lawson said KU’s improved play — the Jayhawks (17-5, 6-3) snapped a two-game losing streak — is partly because of a message delivered by coach Bill Self at the conclusion of practice on Thursday.

“He had a good speech about playing with energy and a free mind,” Lawson said .”He got on guys like Lagerald (Vick, 13 points, 3 of 4 threes) and Quentin. He challenged those guys to be better. He said, ‘Even Smoove (Lawson’s nickname), you’ve got to be better.’ He said, ‘Guys have to step up. It’s the time of season everybody has to give 5 percent more to make us a better team.’ That’s what guys did today.”

Texas Tech fell to 17-5 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

“You would have to be an idiot to not understand what we were walking into,” Tech coach Chris Beard said of meeting a fired-up KU team. “Obviously, I didn’t get it done. A lot of this is on me. But I explained to the players that when you play a Hall of Fame coach that has lost a couple of games in a row, and a team which has one of their best players hurt (Marcus Garrett to ankle sprain), that is one man down … the other player, the NCAA does what they do (in rendering Silvio De Sousa ineligible for this season and next). Stuff like that makes no sense. That is another player down. You think we aren’t going to come into a hornet’s nest?

“To me, I woke up this morning excited about the opportunity to play against Kansas at its best. Texas Tech has come in here a lot over the years and it was probably not Kansas at its best. But tonight, it was. Their backs were against the wall. This is how good coach Self is; (there is) too much pride in that locker room. And for whatever reason, we didn’t hear the message,” Beard added.

KU will next meet Kansas State at 8 p.m., Tuesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.