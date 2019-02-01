KU basketball vs. Texas Tech: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Texas Tech Red Raiders game on Saturday in Lawrence.

When/where: 3 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse.

TV/radio: CBS, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters





P No. Texas Tech Ht. Yr. PPG C 32 Norense Odiase 6-8 Sr. 3.9 F 11 Tariq Owens 6-10 Sr. 8.4 G 25 Davide Moretti 6-2 Jo. 10.4 G 23 Jarrett Culver 6-6 So. 18.5 G 13 Matt Mooney 6-3 Sr. 10.7 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.2 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 So. 7.2 G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 10.7 G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.2 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 8.6

About No. 11 Kansas (16-5, 5-3 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series 34-5 including a 17-1 record in Allen Fieldhouse. The Red Raiders snapped a 16-game losing streak to KU with an 85-73 victory on Jan. 2, 2018 at Allen Fieldhouse. KU rebounded with a 74-72 victory on Feb. 24, 2018 in Lubbock, Texas. … Prior to last season’s loss, KU’s last setback to Tech was 84-65 on March 4, 2009, in Lubbock. … Texas Tech is vying to become the first Big 12 school to win back-to-back games in Allen Fieldhouse since Iowa State (64-62 on Feb. 16, 2000; 79-77 on Feb. 5 2001). Prior to Iowa State, the previous times were during the 1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons by Oklahoma and Kansas State. … KU has won eight straight over Texas Tech in Lubbock. … Bill Self is 21-7 all time against the Red Raiders, including a 20-4 mark while at Kansas. …. KU is 37-5 in conference games decided by 10 points or less since 2016. … Kansas is 88-12 following a loss in the 16-year Self era, including a 3-1 mark this season. Since 2013-14, the Jayhawks are 38-4 following a loss. … KU has now lost two or more consecutive games eight times under Self and five times since 2006-07. … KU is 6-2 when trailing at halftime and 6-2 vs. top-25 teams. … KU has cashed 40 of 53 free throws the last four games (75.5 percent). … Lagerald Vick has made 163 three-pointers, good for 13th on KU’s all-time list. Vick is 47th on KU’s all-time scoring list (1,080). … Marcus Garrett has led KU in steals four of the last five games and eight times this season. … KU has won 15 consecutive games in Allen Fieldhouse. … KU is now 96-47 overall against ranked opponents in the Self era.





About No. 16 Texas Tech (17-4, 5-3 Big 12): Chris Beard, in his third season at Texas Tech, is 62-28 with the Red Raiders. He is 1-3 versus Kansas. … Jarrett Culver and Norense Odiase each scored 12 points in last year’s 85-73 win at KU. … Texas Tech enters the weekend first in the country in field-goal percentage defense (36.1), third in scoring defense (56.8 points per game), third in three-point field-goal percentage defense (26.4) and fifth in two-point percentage (42.5). … Culver leads the Red Raiders in scoring (18.5 points per game), rebounding (6.9) and assists (3.9). He scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Monday’s home win over TCU. He had five steals at Kansas State on Jan. 22. … Texas Tech scored just 45 points in a 58-45 loss to the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kan. … Davide Moretti scored a career-high 21 points against Arkansas on Saturday in Lubbock. …. Tariq Owens scored 17 points against TCU. … Matt Mooney hit three threes en route to a season-high 22 points at Texas on Jan. 12. … Texas Tech was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12’s preseason coaches poll. … Culver is on the John Wooden Award, Jerry West Award, Oscar Robertson Trophy and Lute Olson Award watch lists. He was named to Sporting News midseason All-America second-team. He has scored in double figures in 20 of 21 games.