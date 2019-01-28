University of Kansas

KU basketball vs. Texas: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

By Gary Bedore

January 28, 2019

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Texas Longhorns game on Tuesday in Austin, Texas.

When/where: 6 p.m., Frank Erwin Center.

TV/radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

P No. KANSAS (16-4, 5-2) Ht. Yr. Ppg.

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.5

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Soph. 7.5

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 10.8

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.5

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 14.8

P No. TEXAS (11-9, 3-4) Ht. Yr. Ppg.

F 21 Dylan Osetkowski 6-9 Sr. 10.1

F 10 Jaxson Hayes 6-11 Fr. 10.5

G 2 Matt Coleman 6-2 Soph. 10.2

G 3 Courtney Ramey 6-3 Fr. 6.4

G 12 Kerwin Roach 6-4 Sr. 14.3

ABOUT KANSAS: KU has won 10 straight games, 15 of 16 and 18 of 20 against Texas and leads the overall series, 32-8. KU is 10-6 against the Longhorns in Austin, Texas with all 16 matchups played in the Erwin Center. The Jayhawks have won four in a row at Erwin Center. Texas last defeated KU, 81-69, on Feb. 1, 2014 in Austin. KU is 17-1 vs. Texas in Lawrence and 15-1 at Allen Fieldhouse. … Bill Self is 22-6 versus Texas as KU coach. … KU committed zero turnovers the first half and four for the entire game in the first meeting — an 80-78 KU victory on Jan. 14 in Lawrence. The teams combined for 10 turnovers — lowest combined total of turnovers in a game in KU history. The old record was 12 versus Texas on Jan. 24, 2015 in Austin. … KU is 1-2 since its victory over Texas on Jan. 14. … KU is 37-4 in conference games decided by 10 points or less since 2016. … KU is 88-11 following a loss in the Self era, including a 3-0 mark this season. Since 2013-14, KU is 38-3 following a loss. Under Self, KU has lost two or more consecutive games seven times — four times since 2006-07. … KU is 90-40 in Big 12 road games in the Self era, including 1-2 this season. … Dedric Lawson has 14 double-doubles this season and 50 in his career. … Quentin Grimes scored 13 points Saturday at Kentucky for his first double-digit scoring outing in the last six games. … Self has a 463-100 record in 16 seasons at Kansas. He is 670-205 overall. … In scoring 10 points at Kentucky, Lagerald Vick moved past Otto Schnellbacher (1,062) and Rex Walters (1,064) into 47th place on KU’s all-time scoring list (1,070).

ABOUT TEXAS: The Longhorns are 1-2 since losing to KU at Allen Fieldhouse. UT beat Oklahoma, 75-72, in Austin, fell to TCU, 65-61, on Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas and lost to Georgia, 98-88 on Saturday in Athens, Ga. … Texas is 8-4 at Erwin Center this season, including 2-1 in Big 12 play. … Jase Febres hit four three-pointers in the first meeting against KU. He missed a three on UT’s final possession as KU held on for the two-point victory. Febres has scored in double figures seven times this season and 11 times in his career. … Texas coach Shaka Smart is 0-7 versus KU as Texas coach. Smart’s 2011 VCU team defeated Kansas, 71-61, in the NCAA Tournament Southwest Region championship game in San Antonio. … Smart is 61-59 in his fourth season at UT and 224-115 in his 10th year overall. … Texas is one of eight schools to appear in at least 18 of the last 20 NCAA tourneys. … Jaxson Hayes has 12 blocks the last three games. ... Texas had a season-high 17 steals and forced 26 turnovers Saturday at Georgia. Dylan Osetkowski had seven thefts. … Courtney Ramey had a career-best 19 points at Georgia.

