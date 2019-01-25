KU basketball vs. Kentucky: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Kentucky Wildcats game on Saturday in Lexington, Ky.

When/where: 5 p.m. Saturday, Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

TV/radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.5

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 So. 7.7

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 10.9

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.2

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 15.0

P No. Kentucky Ht. Yr. PPG

F 22 Reid Travis 6-8 Sr. 12.6

F 25 PJ Washington 6-8 So. 12.3

G 14 Tyler Herro 6-5 Fr. 13.7

G 3 Keldon Johnson 6-6 Fr. 14.6

G 2 Ashton Hagans 6-3 Fr. 7.3

ABOUT NO. 9 KANSAS (16-3): Kentucky leads the all-time series vs. Kansas, 22-9. KU, which lost 16 of the first 17 meetings, has won three in a row and six of the past nine contests. … KU is 6-1 vs AP top 25 opponents this season, 96-46 vs. the top 25 in the Bill Self era. … KU has won 13 consecutive regular-season games against AP top 10 rated teams. Last loss to a top 10 team in the regular season was to Kentucky in the Champions Classic in 2014. KU has won 20 of its last 21 games against top 10 squads. … KU is 6-1 when trailing at halftime. … KU, which hit 51.6 percent of its shots in Monday’s win over Iowa State, has shot 50 percent or better in nine games. KU is 9-0 in those games and 247-9 under Self when topping the 50 percent mark. … Dedric Lawson (29 points, 15 boards vs. ISU) has 13 double-doubles this season and 49 in his career. … In scoring 14 points against Iowa State, Lagerald Vick moved past Ryan Robertson (1,055) and Kelly Knight (1,057) into 49th place on KU’s all-time scoring list (1,060). … Marcus Garrett has scored in double figures three straight games and 10 times in his career. He has scored 51 points on 62.9 percent shooting (22 of 35) in the last three games.

ABOUT NO. 8 KENTUCKY (15-3): The Wildcats have won five straight games. UK, which beat No. 16-ranked Auburn on Saturday and No. 22 Mississippi State on Tuesday, on Saturday will play its third straight game against a top 25 team for the first time since the final three games of the 2005-06 regular season (losses to Florida and LSU, victory over Tennessee). … Kentucky is 55-27 vs. teams in the top 25 under coach John Calipari. UK is 47-23 under Calipari when both opponents are ranked inside the AP Top 25. … UK is 3-1 versus top 25 teams this season. … Reid Travis, a graduate transfer from Stanford, has scored in double figures 11 times this season and 80 times in his career. … Freshman Ashton Hagans tied a Kentucky record with eight steals in an 80-72 win over North Carolina. He tied Wayne Turner, who had eight steals vs. George Washington on Nov. 24, 1997 and Rajon Rondo who had eight vs. Mississippi State on Feb. 19, 2005. … PJ Washington scored a career-high 29 points in an 84-83 overtime loss to Seton Hall. … UK has won 14 in a row at Rupp Arena and is 11-0 at home this season. … Sophomore guard Quade Green transferred from UK to Washington in December. … UK is 8-3 with the lineup of Hagans, Washington, Travis, Tyler Herro, and Keldon Johnson. … UK is 68-0 under Calipari when keeping the opponent at 55 points or less, including 4-0 this season. … UK is 6-0 this season when Herro makes at least three 3-pointers. … Calipari (290-67) is now seven wins away from tying Joe B. Hall for the second-most victories by a UK head coach in program history.