KU basketball vs. West Virginia: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-West Virginia Mountaineers game on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday, WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, W.Va.

TV/radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.2

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 So. 6.7

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.0

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.7

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 15.2

P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG

F 23 Esa Ahmad 6-8 Sr. 12.8

F 31 Logan Routt 6-11 Jr. 2.7

F 21 Wesley Harris 6-8 Jr. 8.5

G 10 Jermaine Haley 6-7 Jr. 3.5

G 3 James Bolden 6-0 Jr. 12.2

ABOUT NO. 7 KANSAS (15-2, 4-1 Big 12): KU is 10-4 all-time against West Virginia. The Jayhawks have won four consecutive games in the series and six of seven. KU is 2-4 at WVU Coliseum. The Jayhawks won, 71-66, on Jan. 15, 2018 in Morgantown, W. Va., snapping a four-game losing streak in WVU’s building. … KU went 3-0 vs. WVU in 2018-19, winning in Lawrence, 77-69, and in the finals of the Big 12 Tournament, 81-70. … Four of the six KU-WVU clashes in Morgantown have been decided by six points or less. … Bill Self is 10-4 versus West Virginia as KU’s coach. … Kansas is 90-39 in Big 12 road games under Self, including 1-1 this season. KU’s winning percentage (69.8) in league road games since 2003-04 is the best among teams in the six major conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC). … Self (669-203 in 26 seasons) will be shooting for his 670th coaching victory Saturday. … KU is 246-9 under Self when shooting 50 percent or better, which includes an 8-0 mark this season. … The Jayhawks, who defeated Texas, 80-78, on Monday, have a 37-3 record since 2016 in Big 12 regular-season games decided by 10 points or less. ... KU has shot better than 50 percent from the field in two straight games. … KU is 5-1 when trailing at the half. ... KU has had multiple 20 point scorers in five games (Michigan State, Vermont, Stanford, Villanova, Texas). … Lagerald Vick has connected on 11 of 16 threes in the past two games. In the five previous games, he was 9 of 36. He has made five or more threes in five games.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (8-9, 0-5 Big 12): WVU, which was picked to finish third in the 10-team Big 12, is 0-5 in the league. The Mountaineers are coming off Tuesday’s 98-67 loss to TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. … Junior guard James “Beetle” Bolden scored a career-high 31 points in a 85-77 loss to Oklahoma State on Jan. 22 at WVU. He scored 22 of the Mountaineers’ final 25 points against the Cowboys. … On Dec. 21, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is eligible for the Class of 2019. He is 853-349 in 37 seasons as a head coach. He needs 23 more victories to tie Adolph Rupp for seventh place all-time. Huggins is the fourth-winningest active Division I coach behind Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Roy Williams. … Huggins is 4-10 versus KU as WVU coach; 4-14 overall vs. the Jayhawks. … WVU finished second in the Big 12 regular season and postseason tournament for the third straight season in 2017-18. … West Virginia is 139-38 at WVU Coliseum under Huggins, including a 69-32 mark in league games. … WVU is 548-158 (.782) all-time at the WVU Coliseum and 189-44 at the WVU Coliseum in the last 15 seasons.