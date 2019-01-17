Prep senior forward from Netherlands receives scholarship offers from KU, Texas Tech

Kansas has offered a basketball scholarship to Tristan Enaruna, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound senior small forward from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, Rivals.com reports.

Enaruna, originally from The Netherlands, is currently unranked in the Class of 2019. He figures to be ranked by the end of the school year.

“Today’s game is about skill and versatility and Enaruna has proven to have both,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com. “He can play as a big wing or you can play him as a face-up 4-man in a smaller lineup. He didn’t come to the United States from the Netherlands until midyear last season and added exposure has helped his cause quite a bit.”

Enaruna has received scholarship offers from KU, Texas Tech, Illinois, Creighton and Grand Canyon thus far, Bossi reports.

PG Nix on KU’s list

Daishen Nix, a 6-4 junior point guard from Trinity International in Las Vegas, who is ranked No 27 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, has received scholarship offers from KU, Arizona, Arizona State, Gonzaga, Illinois, UCLA, LSU, Maryland, Memphis, Oklahoma, TCU, Washington, West Virginia and others, according to Rivals.com.

“He’s in the argument for top point guard in the class. He is a big point guard, has outstanding feel, makes plays on both ends and is a lock to move to five-star status,” Bossi writes of the 4-star player.

“In an era of combo guards and high scoring guards, Nix is a true throwback. He’s a point guard in every sense and whether or not his teammates come through for him, he’s going to make a correct decision each and every time and if a teammate is open, he will get the ball. Make no mistake, though, Nix can carry a team offensively if needed and he’s grown to at least 6-4 with a strong body and sneaky athleticism. On top of all of that, he’s a potential stud on the defensive end,” Bossi adds.

Maker a ‘game-changer’

KU is one of the schools recruiting Makur Maker, a 7-foot, 230-pound junior forward from Lutheran High in Orange, Calif., according to Rivals.com.

The unranked player in the Class of 2020 “looks like a potential game-changer,” Bossi writes. “After a few years out of the spotlight in Canada and recovering from various injuries he’s come back on the scene with a vengeance. He can shoot from deep, handles the ball very well for a big man and has tremendous size. Maker is pushing for at least the top 10 — and perhaps top five — in 2020,” Bossi adds.

He’s considering KU, UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, USC and others, according to Rivals.com.

Foster being recruited by KU

KU assistant coach Jerrance Howard recently traveled to Milwaukee to watch a game of Michael Foster, a 6-8 sophomore power forward from Milwaukee’s Washington High School, Rivals.com reports. He is ranked No. 3 in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com.

Braun a possible McDonald’s All-American

Kansas signee Christian Braun, a 6-6, 180-pound senior combo guard from Blue Valley Northwest High School, has been nominated as a candidate for the 2019 McDonald’s All-America game, it was announced this week.

Several hundred players from 46 states were nominated for the game, to be played March 27 in Atlanta. The 24 players who will compete in the game will be announced Jan. 24.

Three Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) players — Austin Crowley, Grant Sherfield and Jordan Turner — were also nominated from the state of Kansas. Missouri nominees: Ray Adams, Joe Jones, Malachy Simpson, Amorey Wright, all of Webster Groves High and Lamel Robinson, Park Hill South.

Collison’s OKC number to be retired

Former Kansas forward Nick Collison’s jersey No. 4 will be the first number retired by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced recently. Collison — his jersey hangs in the south rafters of Allen Fieldhouse — will be honored by the NBA team in a ceremony on March 20.

“I am thrilled that Nick Collison will be the first Thunder player to have their number retired in Oklahoma City,” Thunder chairman Clayton I. Bennett said in a recent release. “He has cemented himself as part of the fabric of this community and our organization by setting an example of commitment, hard work and authenticity. Congratulations, Nick.”

Collison was selected No. 12 overall by Seattle in the 2003 NBA Draft. The Sonics moved to Oklahoma City for the 2008-09 season. He retired at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season. According to ESPN.com, six numbers were retired by the franchise in Seattle.

“Nick Collison’s career in Oklahoma City was unique,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti told The Oklahoman.

“Unique in that he helped create the internal standards for work ethic, selflessness, citizenship and professionalism for an organization that was starting from scratch. Unique in that as a role player, he embedded himself as a legacy player for the Thunder because of his consistency both in times of success and adversity and respect for his teammates and the organization.”