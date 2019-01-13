KU basketball vs. Texas: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Texas Longhorns game on Monday in Lawrence.

When/where: 8 p.m. Monday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 21 Dylan Osetkowski 6-9 Sr. 9.5

F 10 Jaxson Hayes 6-11 Fr. 10.1

G 2 Matt Coleman 6-2 So. 10.1

G 55 Elijah Mitrou-Long 6-1 Jr. 7.5

G 12 Kerwin Roach 6-4 Sr. 13.6

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.3

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 So. 5.8

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.1

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.9

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 14.8

ABOUT TEXAS (10-6, 2-2 Big 12): The Longhorns fell to Texas Tech, 68-62, on Saturday in Austin after losing at Oklahoma State, 61-58, on Tuesday. Prior to that, Texas had opened Big 12 play 2-0 for the first time since 2010-11. The Longhorns defeated Kansas State on the road (67-47) and West Virginia at home (61-54). … In the nonconference season, UT lost to Radford, VCU, Providence and Michigan State and defeated Purdue and Arkansas. … Shaka Smart is 60-56 in four years at Texas and 223-112 overall in 10 seasons as a head coach. …Smart is 0-6 versus KU as Texas coach. Smart’s 2011 VCU team defeated Kansas, 71-61, in the NCAA Tournament Southwest Region championship game in San Antonio. … Texas is one of eight schools to advance to the NCAA Tournament in 18 of the last 20 seasons. ... Dylan Osetkowski is in his fifth year of college basketball. He spent his first two years at Tulane (65 career games) before transferring to Texas prior to the 2016-17 season. After sitting out that year in accordance with transfer rules, Osetkowski has played and started all 50 games during his two seasons with the Longhorns. … Matt Coleman has registered 19 assists against three turnovers in four Big 12 games. … Kerwin Roach moved into a tie for 27th place on UT’s all-time scoring list Saturday (1,149 points) alongside James Thomas (2001-04). … Texas outrebounded Texas Tech, 37-30, Saturday including a 13-7 edge on the offensive boards (KU was outrebounded by Baylor 26-4 on the offensive glass Saturday). … The Longhorns recorded a 14-5 edge over Tech in bench scoring, a 30-26 advantage in points in the paint, a 13-10 edge in points off turnovers and an 11-7 advantage in second-chance points.

ABOUT NO. 7 KANSAS (14-2, 3-1 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series vs. the Longhorns, 31-8. That includes a 16-1 record in games in Lawrence and 14-1 mark at Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won nine straight games, 14 of 15 and 17 of 19 vs. Texas. KU won the most recent meeting, 80-70, on Feb. 26, 2018 at Allen Fieldhouse. UT last defeated KU (81-69) on Feb. 1, 2014 in Austin. … Bill Self is 21-6 versus Texas as KU coach. … Dedric Lawson has scored in double figures 14 times this season. He had a career-high five steals in a 73-68 victory over Baylor on Saturday in Waco, Texas, but just three rebounds. … Devon Dotson, who was 0-for-6 shooting in a 77-68 win over TCU on Jan. 9, hit 3 of 4 shots and scored 14 points at Baylor. … The Jayhawks had 11 blocks against Baylor — most since a 12-block outing versus Nebraska on Dec. 10, 2016 at Allen Fieldhouse. KU had seven first-half blocks Saturday. They were most blocks in a half for KU since Jan. 18, 2016 when KU had seven in the second half against Siena. … Baylor’s 75 field goal attempts vs. KU were a season high for a Jayhawk opponent and the most attempts against Kansas in a Big 12 game since Oklahoma’s 88 tries on Jan. 4, 2016. KU’s 44 shot attempts were a season low. … Baylor outrebounded KU by 19, the biggest margin by an KU opponent since Oklahoma’s plus-19 rebound differential on Feb. 26, 2011 in Norman, Okla.