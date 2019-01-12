Vick makes six threes on 22nd birthday as KU downs Baylor on road, 73-68

Senior guard Lagerald Vick hit six three-pointers, scored 18 points and registered his 1,000th career point as a Kansas Jayhawk — all on his 22nd birthday — as KU bounced Baylor 73-68 on Saturday afternoon at Ferrell Center.
Dedric Lawson contributed 17 points and Devon Dotson 14 with five rebounds and five assists on a day the Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1) remained a game behind Texas Tech in the Big 12 standings.
Texas Tech currently leads the league at 4-0, followed by KU at 3-1. Two-loss teams now include Baylor (9-6, 1-2), Iowa State, Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. West Virginia is 0-4.
Vick hit 6 of 8 threes while KU as a team was 9 of 16. Baylor hit 9 of 31 threes.
Ochai Agbaji, who was playing in his second game after sitting out the first 14 games as a possible redshirt, scored 10 points as the Jayhawks avenged last year’s 16-point loss at Baylor. KU improved to 1-1 in Big 12 play on the road to go with a 2-0 home mark heading into Monday’s 8 p.m. battle against Texas at Allen Fieldhouse.
Jared Butler scored 14, Makai Mason 11, Devonte Bandoo 11 and Mark Vital 10 for Baylor.
It was announced right before the game that Baylor’s Tristan Clark would miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury. He was hurt Tuesday’s win over Iowa State. Clark, a sophomore forward, averaged 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in 14 games.
Baylor never quit in this one. In fact the Bears almost pulled off a monumental comeback late, rallying from a 23-point deficit with six and a half minutes left.
The Jayhawks opened the second half and grabbed leads of 46-30 and 49-32 at 13:55.
KU led by a game-high 23 (64-41) points at 6:28 and looked like it would finish with a blowout victory.
However, Baylor put on a charge late that sliced the gap to 70-60 at 1:07. It was 72-63 with 52.9 remaining. Baylor had a chance to cut the lead to seven, but missed three inside shots. At :37.8, Dotson missed two free throws.
Baylor cut it to 72-65 at :31 and Bandoo hit a three at 19.6 to make it 72-68.
Lawson missed the front end of a 1-and-1 at :19.5 and KU up by four. He made the second to give KU a five-point lead.
Vick scored nine points and reached the career 1,000-point mark, Dotson nine points, Lawson eight and Agbaji seven as KU led, 35-25, at halftime. Butler hit three threes and scored nine for Baylor in the half.
It was a strange half as KU rolled to an 18-2 lead at the 10:18 mark, only to see Baylor cut the gap to 22-20 and 24-22. KU scored 11 points in the final 1:41 of the half and led by 10 at the break.
Dotson scored seven points, Lawson four, Agbaji four and Vick three in the 18-2 opening surge. Baylor missed its first 15 shots of the game.
However the Bears heated up and went on a 18-4 run to cut the gap to 22-20 at 3:24. Up 24-22, KU scored seven straight. Vick and Agbaji hit threes and Dotson a bucket. Vick closed the half with a three to beat the halftime buzzer. KU hit 48.1 percent of its shots the first half to Baylor’s 32.1 percent. KU hit 4 of 9 threes and 4 of 5 free throws; Baylor 4 of 10 threes and 3 of 4 free throws.
