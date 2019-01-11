KU basketball vs. Baylor: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Baylor Bears game on Saturday in Waco, Texas.

When/where: 3 p.m. Saturday, Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

TV/radio: ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.5

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 So. 5.9

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 10.9

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 9.0

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 14.6

P No. Baylor Ht. Yr. PPG

F 25 Tristan Clark 6-9 So. 14.6

G 10 Makai Mason 6-1 Sr. 15.1

G 11 Mark Vital 6-5 So. 6.0

G 4 Mario Kegler 6-7 So. 8.8

G 3 King McClure 6-3 Sr. 10.2

ABOUT BAYLOR (9-5, 1-1 Big 12): The Bears defeated No. 20-ranked Iowa State, 73-70, Tuesday at Ferrell Center after losing at then-unranked TCU, 85-81, on Jan. 5. … Baylor defeated Arizona and Oregon during the nonconference season but lost to Wichita State, Mississippi, Texas Southern and Stephen F. Austin. … Scott Drew is 305-200 in 16 seasons at BU. Drew is the Bears’ all-time winningest coach. He is 4-22 versus Kansas. … Baylor returns three letterwinners (senior King McClure, sophs Tristan Clark and Mark Vital) from last year’s team. … Makai Mason is a grad transfer from Yale and Mario Kegler a transfer from Mississippi State …. Baylor is 104-87 in Big 12 play over the last 12 seasons after going 45-131 in the league’s first 11 years. … Clark has scored in double figures 11 times this season and 21 times in his career. Clark has scored 17 or more points in six games this season. … Mason has scored in double figures in six straight games. … Vital has scored in double figures four times this season. He has 11 steals over the last five games after recording seven steals over the first nine games. … Matthew Mayer has led the team in bench scoring six times. … Baylor is one of nine teams to be nationally ranked each of the last 11 seasons dating to 2007-08 The others: Kansas, Duke, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Notre Dame and North Carolina. … BU is 39-67 against AP ranked teams since 2007-08 after going 0-27 in Drew’s first four seasons. Baylor is 12-21 against AP Top 10 teams since March 2012. BU started the Drew era 1-26 vs. Top 10 squads.

ABOUT No. 7 KANSAS (13-2, 2-1 Big 12): Kansas leads the overall series with Baylor, 30-5, including a 12-3 record at Ferrell Center. The Jayhawks lost the last meeting, 80-64, on Feb. 10, 2018 in Waco. That snapped an 11-game KU win streak in the series. KU has won 16 of the past 19 meetings. BU’s three wins in that stretch came last season, during the 2012-13 season in Waco and the 2011-12 season in the Big 12 tournament at the Sprint Center. … Five of the last six meetings have been decided by six points or less with last year’s outcome in Waco the lone exception. The last four meetings in Waco dating to 2015 have been decided by an average of 6.3 points, including last season’s 16-point win for the Bears. … Bill Self is 22-4 versus Baylor as KU coach. …Lagerald Vick is six points from becoming the 61st player in KU history to score 1,000 points and the 16th player in the Self era. Vick has made 144 threes. He is tied with Ryan Robertson for 18th-most threes made in KU history. … A loss would drop KU to 2-2 in league play for the first time since the 2005-06 season. KU went 2-2 in ’05-06, followed by starts of 3-1, 4-0, 4-0, 4-0, 3-1, 4-0, 3-1, 4-0, 3-1, 3-1, 4-0 and 3-1. … KU, which fell at Iowa State last Saturday, will be trying to avoid its first two-game losing streak in road conference games since the 2015-16 season (at West Virginia, at Oklahoma State). KU is 0-2 in true road games this season (Arizona State, Iowa State). KU last lost three straight true road games in 2015-16, at West Virginia, at Oklahoma State, at Iowa State.