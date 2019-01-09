Lawson scores 31 points, Agbaji seven in debut as KU defeats TCU 77-68

One-time Kansas redshirt freshman Ochai Agbaji walked through the northwest tunnel of Allen Fieldhouse onto James Naismith Court with fellow first-year player Quentin Grimes 90 minutes before Wednesday’s Kansas-TCU basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse.
The two were the first Jayhawks to begin stretching and shooting drills, Agbaji obviously ready for his first appearance of the regular season in game No. 15.
Excitement surrounding the former Oak Park High standout’s first regular-season game translated into a victory. The 6-foot-5 guard, who had his redshirt lifted this week in response to Udoka Azubuike’s season-ending hand injury, came off the bench to score seven points in 25 minutes with four rebounds and two steals in No. 7-ranked KU’s 77-68 win over the No. 25 Horned Frogs. He hit 3 of 5 shots.
Dedric Lawson scored 31 points on 10-of-19 shooting with 14 rebounds while Lagerald Vick added 12 points as KU improved to 13-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12. TCU, which was led by RJ Nembhard (14 points) and Desmond Bane (13) fell to 12-2, 1-1.
Lawson’s 31 points were the most he’s scored in a game for KU, surpassing the 30 he scored against Arizona State.
Agbaji entered to a loud ovation with 15:51 left in the first half and KU up 8-7. Alex Robinson hit two free throws, then on the ensuing possession Devon Dotson lobbed to Agbaji who finished a dunk to the crowd’s delight at 15:41.
Agbaji had an even more forceful dunk, giving KU a 15-12 lead at 10:51. Charlie Moore, who stole the basketball at midcourt, lobbed to Agbaji who finished emphatically.
Agbaji played seven minutes, eight seconds before getting a breather. The Jayhawks led 17-15 when he headed to the bench. He returned to record a steal and assist during an 11-3 run that turned a 29-28 deficit at 3:11 into a 40-31 lead at the break.
Agbaji finished the first half with four points on 2-of-2 shooting with two rebounds, an assist, block and steal in 13 minutes. Dedric Lawson scored 13 points and grabbed four assists, while Lagerald Vick had seven points, four rebounds and four turnovers in the half. He had four of KU’s six first-half turnovers.
Desmond Bane and Kouat Noi scored eight apiece in the half for TCU. The Horned Frogs were 3 of 8 from three and hit 42.3 percent overall. KU was 2 of 10 from three but finished at 48.4 percent for the half.
Vick started the key 11-3 half-ending run with a three, followed by two free throws and a layup by Lawson. Marcus Garrett scored off the steal and pass from Agbaji and Lawson concluded the run with two free throws.
Agbaji hit a huge three with 15:41 left as the Jayhawks, who had an 11-point lead (42-31) dip to five (46-41), upped the lead back to eight (49-41 at 15:11). He also dove for the ball to keep a possession alive with KU holding a narrow 53-50 lead at 11:44.
It was 55-53 KU when Lawson scored nine straight points to make it 64-53 KU at 8:35. KU led by nine points (68-59) at 4:51, however, TCU cut it to 68-65 at 3:34. Lawson scored a bucket and missed a free throw, Garrett missed the front end of a one and one and Dotson hit one of two free throws as KU led 71-65. It was 71-68 when Garrett scored a stickback to give KU a five-point lead at 1:14. Dotson hit two free throws to make it 75-68 at :30.2.
Azubuike had successful right hand surgery on Wednesday, Self said on KU basketball’s Twitter account.
“Udoka underwent a successful surgery this morning in New York City to repair a damaged ligament in his right hand. Dr. Thomas J. Graham, of the NYU Langone Health Department of Orthopedic Surgery, performed the procedure and expects Udoka to make a full recovery,” Self said. He said in his pregame radio interview that Azubuike is expected to be able to return to basketball related activities in about five months.
KU will next meet Baylor at 3 p.m., Saturday, at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. The Bears (9-5, 1-1) handed No. 20-ranked Iowa State (12-3, 2-1) its first loss of the Big 12 campaign in three tries on Tuesday, winning 73-70 at Ferrell Center.
BU, which hit seven free throws in the final 38 seconds, outscored Iowa State 9-4 in the final two minutes. Grad transfer Makai Mason, a former Yale player, hit five of those free throws and finished with a game-high 25 points.
