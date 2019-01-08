KU basketball vs. TCU: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-TCU Horned Frogs game on Wednesday in Lawrence.

When/where: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG

F 15 JD Miller 6-8 Sr. 11.5

C 21 Kevin Samuel 6-11 Fr. 8.2

G 25 Alex Robinson 6-1 Sr. 13.5

G 22 RJ Nembhard 6-4 Fr. 3.5

G 1 Desmond Bane 6-5 Jr. 14.4

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 18.6

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 So. 5.8

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.3

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 9.3

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 14.8

ABOUT No. 25 TCU (12-1, 1-0 Big 12): TCU is 1-0 in the Big 12 for the first time in six years after beating Baylor, 85-81, on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs’ last conference opening win came on Jan. 6, 2010 against Air Force when the Frogs competed in the Mountain West. … The Horned Frogs won nonconference games against CSU Bakersfield, Oral Roberts, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, SMU, USC, Indiana State, Charlotte, Bucknell and Indiana State, losing to Lipscomb. … The Frogs are 16-21 in Big 12 games under third-year coach Jamie Dixon after going 9-9 last season, most wins in their six seasons in the Big 12. … TCU has won its last five Big 12 Conference games. … Senior guard Alex Robinson, who had 10 assists against Baylor, has double-digit assists in six games. Robinson now has 531 assists and is 44 away from matching Corey Santee’s school record of 575 assists. … TCU’s Lat Mayen and Kouat Noi are from Australia, Angus McWilliam and Yuat Alok from New Zealand and Kevin Samuel from Barbuda. … TCU will attempt to make consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the second time ever and the first time since the 1952-53 season. … Desmond Bane has scored in double figures 10 times and five times in the last six games. Bane has scored 20-plus points four times.

ABOUT No. 7 KANSAS (12-2, 1-1 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series vs. the Horned Frogs, 16-2. The Jayhawks are 6-0 versus TCU at Allen Fieldhouse. … Bill Self is 13-2 versus TCU as KU coach; 20-5 overall vs. the Horned Frogs. … KU has won two of the last three meetings. All three outcomes were decided by seven points or less …. KU is 86-11 following a loss in the Self era. KU is 47-3 in games played in Allen Fieldhouse following a loss in the Self era. … KU last loss two straight league games in 2012-13. … KU has had six players lead the team in scoring in the last six games (Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson, Udoka Azubuike, Dedric Lawson, Charlie Moore, Lagerald Vick). … Iowa State’s Marial Shayok was 5 of 5 from three vs. KU on Saturday. It marked the first time a Jayhawk opponent has been perfect from beyond the arc with at least five attempts since Oklahoma State’s Desmond Mason went 5 of 5 against KU on Feb. 7, 2000. … Dedric Lawson has 10 double-doubles; 46 in his career. … Lawson’s string of 15-straight free throw makes was snapped against Iowa State. … Quentin Grimes has scored in double figures in three straight games and six times this season. He scored 19 points against Iowa State, two points shy of his career high. In his last three outings, Grimes is 6 of 16 from three. He had been 2 of 22 from three in his previous eight games. … Lagerald Vick had seven turnovers against ISU, most turnovers by a Jayhawk since Josh Jackson’s eight against Oklahoma on Feb. 27, 2017.

