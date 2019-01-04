KU basketball vs. Iowa State: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Iowa State Cyclones game on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

When/where: 4 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV/radio: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters:

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.1

C 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Jr. 13.4

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.5

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.5

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 15.8

P No. Iowa State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 12 Michael Jacobson 6-9 Jr. 14.5

G 3 Marial Shayok 6-6 Sr. 19.8

G 11 Talen Horton-Tucker 6-4 Fr. 13.6

G 22 Tyrese Haliburton 6-5 Fr. 8.3

G 1 Nick Weiler-Babb 6-5 Sr. 9.3

ABOUT NO. 5 KANSAS (12-1, 1-0 Big 12): KU is 181-64 all-time against Iowa State — 70-39 overall in Ames and 26-21 in Hilton Colisuem. KU has won four of the past five meetings, including the last two at Hilton. Bill Self has a 24-8 record versus ISU as KU coach. His KU teams are 11-4 at Hilton Coliseum, but 3-3 in the last six meetings at ISU. … Eleven of the 15 matchups in Ames in the Self era have been decided by 10 points or less with five of those by five points or less. … The series is 5-5 in last 10 meetings with seven of those games being decided by seven points or less and five by five points or less. … KU is 12-1 for the eighth time in Self’s 16 seasons at KU, including three of the last four seasons. … KU is 82-for-109 (75.2 percent) from the free throw line in its last five games. For the season, KU is 68.4 percent from the line. … KU has had five different players lead the team in scoring in each of the last five games: Devon Dotson, Udoka Azubuike, Dedric Lawson, Charlie Moore and Lagerald Vick. … In his Big 12 debut vs. Oklahoma, Dotson led the team in scoring for the first time (16 points), had a career-best four steals and tied his career high in rebounds (five). … Azubuike is seven blocks from tying Paul Pierce at 20th on KU’s all-time blocks list. He has 91. … Lawson has nine double-doubles. … Vick is 24 points shy of 1,000.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (11-2, 1-0 Big 12): Iowa State, which was picked to finish sixth in the league’s preseason coaches poll, defeated Oklahoma State, 69-63, on Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla., in the league opener for both teams. … ISU went 2-1 in the Maui Invitational, losing to Arizona before beating Illinois and San Diego State. ISU’s other nonconference loss was to Iowa. The Cyclones beat Missouri, Alabama State, Texas Southern, Omaha, North Dakota State, Southern, Drake and Eastern Illinois. … The Cyclones finished with an unbeaten home nonconference record (7-0) for the 17th time since 1980. … ISU is holding opponents to 59.6 points per game at home. … Iowa State has won 22 of its last 30 home games versus ranked teams including the last two games against top 10 teams … ISU is 4-2 against top 10 teams at Hilton Coliseum under Steve Prohm. … Fourth-year ISU coach Prohm is 2-4 versus KU. … ISU is 41-12 at Hilton Coliseum under Prohm.… Lindell Wigginton is averaging 19.5 points in two career meetings against KU, which included 27 points in his first game against the Jayhawks. …Cameron Lard averages 17.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in his two games against the Jayhawks. … Talen Horton-Tucker is the first ISU freshman to score 26 points twice in the first five games of a career. He was 0-for-4 shooting at OSU and didn’t score in 15 minutes. … Tyrese Haliburton has 39 assists against five turnovers the last seven games. … Wigginton (foot) has played the last two games after being out since the season opener. Solomon Young (groin) has played the last two games after missing the first 11. … Lard (violation of team rules) and Zoran Talley (violation of team rules) missed the first seven games, returning for the North Dakota State game on Dec. 3. … ISU senior Nick Weiler-Babb is 12th player in school history to record 500 points, 300 rebounds and 250 assists.