Turnover-prone Kansas blown out at Iowa State 77-60

Playing shorthanded without junior center Udoka Azubuike, Kansas’ No. 5-ranked Jayhawks turned the ball over an unsightly 24 times in a 77-60 loss to unranked Iowa State on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.
The total was just five off the school record of 29 turnovers committed against Colorado on Feb 15, 1992. Turnover records go back to 1988-89.
Azubuike — who hurt his right wrist at practice on Friday with X-rays negative — had played in KU’s last two games, against Eastern Michigan and Oklahoma after missing four straight contests because of a severely sprained right ankle.
Marial Shayok scored 24 points, Tyrese Haliburton 14 and Nick Weiler-Babb 12 for unranked Iowa State (12-2, 2-0), which is 2-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
Quentin Grimes had 19 points, Dedric Lawson 13 and Devon Dotson eight for the Jayhawks (12-2), whose previous high in miscues this season was 17 against Eastern Michigan three games ago.
KU had won the past two seasons in Ames. KU fell to 1-1 in conference play for the second straight season and just the third time in the 16-year Bill Self era.
Iowa State, which hit 45.9 percent of its shots (including 13 of 25 from three) to KU’s 42.9 percent (including 6 of 20 on three-pointers ), turned it over 12 times.
Guilty parties for KU included Lagerald Vick, who had seven turnovers, and Lawson, who had six.
KU committed 14 turnovers the first half to Iowa State’s six and trailed 36-32 at halftime.
The Cyclones steadily increased the lead, building the margin to 38-32, 44-37, 47-39, 52-43, and then 54-45 with 12:21 left in the game and 60-47 at 9:24.
KU did cut the gap to seven points at 54-47 at 12:11, however, Iowa State hit a pair of threes immediately and went up by 13.
Shayok scored 13 points in the half on 5-of-7 shooting. He was 2 of 2 from three as the Cyclones hit 4 of 12 threes the first half to KU’s 4 of 11. Iowa State’s Michael Jacobson had seven rebounds and seven points the first half.
KU was led by Grimes, who had 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting. He was 1 of 2 from three. Lawson in the first hlaf had just three points on 1-of-5 shooting to go with six boards. He and Dotson each had four turnovers the first half. Jacobson had 11 boards.
KU led 32-30 with a minute to play in the half, but Iowa State scored the final six points. Shayok had a basket and a foul shot and Tyrese Haliburton a three. Haliburton had eight points the first half and two steals.
Shayok had 10 early points and Iowa State led 21-20 at 7:48. At that point, KU had nine turnovers and both teams were 8 of 18 from the field.
KU’s Grimes scored six straight points and turned a 23-21 deficit into a 27-23 lead at 5:46. He scored again at 4:01, and KU led 29-25.
KU picked up a team technical foul the first half when the Jayhawks had six players on the court following a timeout. KU’s Grimes was the player to leave before play resumed. Iowa State’s Shayok missed the free throw on the technical foul.
