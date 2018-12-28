KU basketball vs. Eastern Michigan: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Eastern Michigan Eagles game Saturday in Lawrence.

When/where: 1 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse.

TV/radio: Jayhawk TV/ESPN+, WHB (810 AM)

Projected starters

P No. Eastern Michigan Ht. Yr. PPG

F 5 Elijah Minnie 6-9 Sr. 11.5

F 31 Ty Groce 6-7 Fr. 6.2

C 2 James Thompson IV 6-10 Sr. 9.8

G 21 Kevin McAdoo 6-2 So. 8.3

G 10 Malik Ellison 5-8 So. 2.8

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 20.6

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 10.8

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 7.4

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 So. 6.1

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 16.8

ABOUT EASTERN MICHIGAN (6-6): Eastern Michigan, enrollment 21,105 is located in Ypsilanti. The school is a member of the Mid-American Conference and was picked to finish first in the MAC West Division … EMU will be playing in the state of Kansas for the second time. Wichita State defeated the Eagles, 96-62, on Dec. 12, 1975 in Wichita. … EMU is 2-2 versus Big 12 teams. The Eagles defeated Texas Tech in the 1995-96 season and Baylor in 1974-75 and lost to TCU this season and also during the 1999-2000 campaign. … Eastern Michigan has lost at No. 1 Duke, 84-46, on Nov. 14; at TCU, 87-69, on Nov. 26 and at Rutgers, 63-36, on Nov. 19. Other losses were to Detroit Mercy, Northeastern and UC Irvine. The Eagles have defeated Rochester, Drexel, Goshen, Boston, Central State and Siena Heights. … Coach Rob Murphy is 135-116 in eight seasons at EMU. … Eastern Michigan has used six different starting lineups in its first 12 games. … Senior James Thompson IV and red-shirt senior Elijah Minnie were each named to the preseason All-MAC West Division Team.

ABOUT NO. 5 KANSAS (10-1): This is the first meeting between the schools. The Jayhawks are 14-1 against current membership of the Mid-American Conference: 3-0 vs. Ohio, 3-0 vs. Toledo, 2-1 vs. Ball State, 2-0 vs. Kent State, 2-0 vs. Miami (Ohio), 1-0 vs. Bowling Green and 1-0 vs. Western Michigan. … KU is coming off its first loss of the season — 80-76 to Arizona State last Saturday. KU led 72-65 with five minutes remaining, marking the 16th time in the 16-year Bill Self era the Jayhawks lost when leading with five minutes left in regulation. Kansas is now 419-16 in the last 16 seasons in those instances. … KU is trying to close the first two months of the season with one or fewer losses for the eighth time in the Self era. KU has entered January undefeated four times and with one loss three times. … Six of KU’s 11 games have been decided by six points or less. Three of the last four games have been decided by four points or less. … Dedric Lawson is the only player in the Big 12 to average a double-double (20.6 ppg, 11.4 rpg.) Lawson also leads the Big 12 with eight double-doubles, which is tied for fifth nationally. … KU has a 10-game winning streak in Allen. … The Jayhawks are 50 of 61 (82.0 percent) from the free throw line in their last three games. … Lagerald Vick is 40 points from 1,000.