Azubuike scores 23 points in return, KU throttles Eastern Michigan 87-63

Udoka Azubuike is back in time for the start of the Big 12 season.
Azubuike, Kansas’ 7-foot junior center from Nigeria, who missed the past four games because of a severe right ankle sprain, started and scored 23 points while playing 20 minutes in the Jayhawks’ 87-63 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.
He hit 10 of 13 shots and three of six free throws while matching his season-high point total (23 versus Vermont). He was three points off a career high and also had nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Devon Dotson scored 15 points (two off a career high) and dished four assists. Meanwhile Quentin Grimes tallied 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting (2 of 4 from three-point range, 6-of-6 from the line) after entering the game having scored in single digits in eight of the past nine games.
Dedric Lawson had eight points with five assists and four boards as No. 5-ranked KU (11-1) won its final game before the start of conference play Wednesday against Oklahoma (8 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse). Big 12 play will be interrupted Jan. 26 for a SEC/Big 12 challenge game at Kentucky.
Azubuike’s return after a 25-day absence started with his receiving a loud ovation during introduction of the starting lineups.
He had a steal on a trap in the corner with 17:44 left in the first half, KU up, 5-4.
Azubuike then went to work offensively, scoring seven points (two on dunks, one free throw in three tries) to help the Jayhawks grab a 15-9 lead at 14:48. He also had a rebound and block at that point when he headed to the bench for a breather.
He finished the first half with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting and three rebounds in 11 minutes as KU led at the break, 46-25.
As Azubuike did before going out with injury against Wofford on Dec. 4, he again showed off his physical skills, extending one arm as far as his wingspan would allow in catching a pass from Dedric Lawson with 9:51 left in the half and scoring to make it 27-19.
He also knocked down his own teammate, Lawson, in going after and securing a defensive rebound with 8:52 left in the half. He made 2 of 5 free throws the first half.
Azubuike scored seven points, while Dotson had eight and Grimes four in a 21-4 run that turned a narrow 25-19 lead into a 46-23 advantage at half.
Dotson had 10 points and four assists the first half, Grimes seven points and Lawson six.
Eastern Michigan (6-7) hit just 23.5 percent of its shots the first half and was 3 of 15 from three-point range. KU hit 65.4 percent but was 2 of 8 from three-point range in the half.
KU finished shooting 55.4 percent from the game including 7 of 21 from three. EMU hit 30 percent of its shots and was 6 of 32 from three.
James Thompson IV scored 15 points (with 14 rebounds), Paul Jackson 15 and Elijah Minnie added 13 points apiece for EMU, which fell to 2-3 all-time against teams in the Big 12 and 0-1 versus KU.
