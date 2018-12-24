KU basketball falls in latest AP poll

The Kansas men’s basketball team fell four spots to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press basketball poll released Monday.
KU, which lost 80-76 to No. 18 Arizona State on Saturday, still received four of 65 first-place votes. Duke (35 first-place votes) was the new No. 1, followed by Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.
Texas Tech (11th) and Oklahoma (25th) were the other Big 12 teams in the rankings.
Associated Press poll
1. Duke (35) 1529
2. Michigan (9) 1472
3. Tennessee (12) 1471
4. Virginia (4) 1427
5. Kansas (4) 1386
6. Nevada 1316
7. Gonzaga 1199
8. Michigan St. 1146
9. Florida St. 1061
10. Virginia Tech 924
11. Texas Tech 845
12. Auburn 770
13. Ohio St. 737
14. North Carolina 678
15. Wisconsin 673
16. Kentucky 664
17. Arizona St. 626
18. Marquette 538
19. Mississippi St. 518
20. N.C. State 292
21. Buffalo 279
22. Houston 274
23. Indiana 247
24. Iowa 178
25. Oklahoma 163
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St. 69, St. John’s 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Belmont 2, Furman 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.
