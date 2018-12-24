University of Kansas

KU basketball falls in latest AP poll

By Jesse Newell

December 24, 2018 11:59 AM

The Kansas men’s basketball team fell four spots to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press basketball poll released Monday.

KU, which lost 80-76 to No. 18 Arizona State on Saturday, still received four of 65 first-place votes. Duke (35 first-place votes) was the new No. 1, followed by Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

Texas Tech (11th) and Oklahoma (25th) were the other Big 12 teams in the rankings.

Associated Press poll

1. Duke (35) 1529

2. Michigan (9) 1472

3. Tennessee (12) 1471

4. Virginia (4) 1427

5. Kansas (4) 1386

6. Nevada 1316

7. Gonzaga 1199

8. Michigan St. 1146

9. Florida St. 1061

10. Virginia Tech 924

11. Texas Tech 845

12. Auburn 770

13. Ohio St. 737

14. North Carolina 678

15. Wisconsin 673

16. Kentucky 664

17. Arizona St. 626

18. Marquette 538

19. Mississippi St. 518

20. N.C. State 292

21. Buffalo 279

22. Houston 274

23. Indiana 247

24. Iowa 178

25. Oklahoma 163

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St. 69, St. John’s 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Belmont 2, Furman 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.

