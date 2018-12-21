KU vs. Arizona State basketball: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Arizona State Sun Devils game on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.
When/where: 8 p.m., Central time, Saturday, Wells Fargo Arena.
TV/radio: ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)
Projected Starters
P No. No. 1 KANSAS (10-0) Ht. Yr. Ppg.
F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.7
G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 10.7
G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 7.3
G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Soph 6.0
G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 17.1
P No. No. 18 ARIZONA STATE (8-2) Ht. Yr. Ppg.
F 23 Romello White 6-8 Soph. 8.1
F 45 Zylan Cheatham 6-8 Sr. 11.9
G 14 Kimani Lawrence 6-7 Soph. 13.1
G 1 Remy Martin 6-0 Soph. 11.6
G 0 Luguentz Dort 6-4 Fr. 19.8
ABOUT KANSAS: The all-time series is tied at 5-5 after Arizona State’s 95-85 victory last season at Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won two of the last three and five of the past seven meetings. KU is 0-3 versus ASU in Tempe, falling, 70-68, on Nov. 23, 1990; 73-65, on Dec. 29, 1979 and 72-58, on Dec. 11, 1961. KU is 2-1 vs. ASU at Allen Fieldhouse, losing last season after winning, 90-67, on Dec. 22, 1989 and, 63-62, on Nov. 30, 1981. KU is 2-0 vs. ASU in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks won, 108-76, in a second-round West Regional game on March 22, 2003, in Oklahoma City and, 88-71, in a second-round Midwest Regional contest on March 15, 1981, in Wichita. KU also won 90-88, in OT in a Preseason NIT game on Nov. 26, 1997 in New York. The two teams played in Manhattan, Kan. on Dec. 14, 1962, ASU prevailing, 71-62. … KU is 3-0 versus ranked opponents, defeating No. 17 Villanova, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 5 Tennessee. … KU is 29-11 against AP Top 25 teams since 2015-16 and 93-45 against Top 25 squads in the Bill Self era. … Five of KU’s 10 wins have been decided by six points or less. … KU is shooting 31 percent (31 of 100) from three in the first half; 44.2 percent (38 of 86) in the second half. … In its last two outings, KU has had 20 more rebounds than its opponents. In the four previous games, KU lost the board battle by six. … Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson has scored 197 points through 10 games. Only two other Jayhawks since 1950 have scored more points in their first 10 outings at KU (Wilt Chamberlain, 329 points, 1956-57; Wayne Hightower, 200 points, 1959-60).
ABOUT ARIZONA STATE:
ASU will be playing host to the No. 1 team in the country for the second time in school history. No. 1 Arizona beat ASU, 92-72, on Feb. 22, 2003 in Tempe. … ASU has defeated five ranked teams in coach Bobby Hurley’s four years at the school: No. 2 KU and No. 15 Xavier last season, No. 15 Mississippi State this season, No. 23 USC in 2015-16 and No. 18 Texas in 2015-16. … Since joining the Pac-10 (now the Pac-12) in 1978, ASU is 2-11 versus Top Ten teams. ASU defeated No. 2 KU last season and lost to No. 2 KU in 1997 and 1989. The Sun Devils beat No. 7 Maryland in 1994 and lost to No. 1 Kentucky in 2016, No. 5 Kentucky in 2015 and No. 9 Kentucky in 1991. ASU lost to No. 6 Nevada this season, No. 6 Missouri in 1982, No. 7 Duke in 2009, No. 8 Oklahoma State in 1993, No. 9 Creighton in 2016 and No. 10 North Carolina in 1984. … Hurley (1992) and Danny Manning (1988) are only current college head coaches who earned Final Four most outstanding player honors. … The Sun Devils have lost two of their last three games — to Nevada, 72-66, on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles and to Vanderbilt, 81-65, on Monday in Nashville. ASU rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Georgia, 76-74, on Dec. 15 at Georgia. The Sun Devils also have defeated CS Fullerton, 102-94, 2 OT; McNeese State, 80-52; Long Beach State, 90-58; Mississippi State, 72-67; Utah State, 87-82; Omaha, 89-71 and Texas Southern, 83-71. … ASU is 5-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, winning at home by an average of 17.6 ppg. … Zylan Cheatham, the Dec. 3 Pac-12 player of the week, registered ASU’s second triple double in history in a Dec. 1 win over Texas Southern. He had 14 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists …. ASU is 37-12 outside of Pac-12 play under Hurley. … ASU has six players with wingspan of at least 6-11: red-shirting freshman Uros Pavsic (7-2 1/2), plus De’Quon Lake (7-2), Cheatham (7-0 1/2), Romello White (7-0 1/4), Vitaliy Shibel (6-11 3/4) and Kimani Lawrence (6-11 1/2). …
