Jayhawks spread holiday cheer for area families; Azubuike shops without a limp

Kansas junior center Udoka Azubuike placed a pair of brown boots and jeans in a Walmart cart at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jayhawks coach Bill Self nodding his approval in the distance.
“I see Doke there. It looks like he’s walking without a limp, so that’s a good start to shopping for us tonight,” Self, KU’s 16th-year coach, said shortly after the start of the program’s 22nd annual holiday shopping excursion for Lawrence-area families.
Seven-footer Azubuike — he has been hobbled by a sprained ankle that has forced him to miss the last three games — actually was one of the first Jayhawks to finish shopping at the Santa’s Helpers event, made possible by fans donations at KU Roundball Club events. Funds raised the past semester armed Azubuike and his teammates with funds to buy toys and clothes for families in conjunction with the Salvation Army.
Former KU basketball player Roger Morningstar and his wife Linda have helped organize all 22 events dating back to the Roy Williams era.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“He (Azubuike) went halfcourt a few possessions the other day offensively. I’d think he’s doubtful for sure Saturday,” Self said, fielding a basketball-related question amid the festivities. KU (10-0) will meet Arizona State (8-2) at 8 p.m., Central time, Saturday, in Tempe, Ariz., then break for Christmas until the night of the 26th.
“The encouraging thing to me is if we can get him out there where he’s at least moving pretty well by this weekend, I’d think he’d be in pretty good shape by Wednesday when we report back. Even though this game is important and we want to win it, I’d much rather have him be 100 percent when we go into January than I would putting him out there and have him tweak it or something like that,” Self added.
Some of the Jayhawks shopped solo on Wednesday; others teamed up with a manager.
“Yo, yo, yo, I don’t see no Legos,” senior guard Lagerald Vick said with a smile as he invaded an Iowa Street Walmart aisle occupied by sophomore Chris Teahan and freshman Elijah Elliott to secure a Star Wars Lego set.
Junior Mitch Lightfoot had the most ambitious task. He was shopping for a family of eight.
“I’ve got two carts filled. I’m rolling now,” he said while searching for diapers. He’d already deposited a scooter, some dolls and clothes in a pair of carts.
Sophomore guard Marcus Garrett had mostly clothes in his cart.
“It’s winter. You can’t ever say no to a sweater and long sleeve,” the Dallas native said. “This feels special,” he added. “I pick out something I like and hopefully they like. It makes the holidays very special.”
Freshman Devon Dotson had a football plus some boots, a scarf and toys in his cart.
“This is the first time I’ve done something like this. It’s very gratifying to know you are helping young kids and families,” Dotson said.
Fellow freshman Ochai Agbaji noted he’d selected “clothes, basketballs, dolls, pots and pans.”
Self exited Walmart about 10:05 p.m. with a smile on his face.
“This and the Special Olympics (clinic) to me take priority over about everything we do,” Self said. “You have an opportunity to help others. You think you actually are helping others but you are probably helping yourself as much as you are anybody else. Our guys have totally bought into this.”
Comments