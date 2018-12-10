University of Kansas

KU basketball is the new No. 1 in this week's AP poll

By Jesse Newell

December 10, 2018

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks lackluster win over New Mexico State on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
The Kansas men’s basketball team did not get passed over this time.

Following top-ranked Gonzaga’s loss to Tennessee on Sunday, KU moved back into the No. 1 spot in the AP poll with 57 of 65 first-place votes.

The Jayhawks, who are 8-0, were followed by Duke, Tennessee, Gonzaga and Michigan.

KU was preseason No. 1 before getting leapfrogged in the rankings Week 2 by Duke, which defeated Kentucky 118-84 in the Champions Classic. When Duke lost to Gonzaga on Nov. 21, the Bulldogs jumped the Jayhawks to take the top honor in the Week 4 poll, with KU remaining at No. 2.

Kansas State, which was 16th last week, fell into a tie for 25th after Saturday’s 47-46 road loss to Tulsa. Texas Tech (11th) was the only other Big 12 team ranked.

AP Top 25

1. Kansas (57) 1583

2. Duke (4) 1454

3. Tennessee (1) 1421

4. Gonzaga (1) 1412

5. Michigan (1) 1398

6. Virginia (1) 1384

7. Nevada 1283

8. Auburn 1151

9. Michigan State 1066

10. Florida State 991

11. Texas Tech 914

12. North Carolina 890

13. Virginia Tech 833

14. Buffalo 664

15. Ohio State 621

16. Wisconsin 599

17. Villanova 532

18. Mississippi State 441

19. Kentucky 385

20. Arizona State 351

21. Marquette 281

22. Iowa 208

23. Furman 189

24. Houston 173

T25. Syracuse 118

T25. Indiana 118

T25. Kansas State 118

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 115, Maryland 105, Oklahoma 82, Cincinnati 73, St. John’s 57, Purdue 40, NC State 26, Iowa St. 19, TCU 13, San Francisco 5, UCLA 3, Minnesota 2, Butler 2, Davidson 1, Florida 1, NJIT 1, Seton Hall 1, Texas 1.

