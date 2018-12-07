KU basketball vs. New Mexico State: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-New Mexico State Aggies game on Saturday at the Sprint Center.

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sprint Center

TV/radio: ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups:

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

P No. New Mexico State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 15 Ivan Aurrecoechea 6-8 Jr. 11.6

F 13 C.J. Bobbitt 6-7 Jr. 4.8

G 12 AJ Harris 5-9 Jr. 12.3

G 10 Jabari Rice 6-4 Fr. 4.9

G 4 JoJo Zamora 6-2 Sr. 8.3

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.0

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 11.4

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.7

G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 So. 6.0

G 24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 17.9

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (7-1): New Mexico State of the Western Athletic Conference has defeated New Mexico twice (98-94 in Albuquerque, N.M. and 100-65 in Las Cruces, N.M.), UTEP twice (96-69 in Las Cruces, N.M., and 62-58 in El Paso) Washington State (69-63), Eastern New Mexico (92-65) and North Dakota State (73-56). Only loss is to Saint Mary’s (73-58) in Las Cruces, N.M. … N.M. State, which beat No. 6 Miami last season, has never defeated an AP Top 10 team in back-to-back seasons. The last time N.M. State defeated an AP Top 15 team in consecutive years occurred during the 1980-81 and 1981-82 campaigns. The Aggies beat No. 14 Wichita State, 82-60, and No. 10 Tulsa, 74-66. … Coach Chris Jans is 35-7 overall in his second season with the Aggies. He was an assistant at Wichita State from 2008 to 2014 and again on the WSU staff in 2015-16 and 16-17. … New Mexico State placed first of nine teams in the WAC preseason coaches and media polls. AJ Harris was a first-team preseason all-league pick and Eli Chuha second team pick of the media and the coaches. …Entering the 2018-19 season, New Mexico State has finished in the top three in conference play for 13 consecutive years. … Since joining the WAC, New Mexico State has won eight of 13 conference tournaments, including four straight from 2012-15.

ABOUT NO. 2 KANSAS (7-0): KU leads the all-time series versus New Mexico State, 3-0. KU stopped the Aggies, 75-56, in a first-round NCAA Midwest Regional game on March 20, 2015, in Omaha, Neb. KU defeated the Aggies twice at Allen Fieldhouse — 100-79 on Dec. 3, 2008 and 102-51 on Dec. 78, 1965. … Kansas is looking to go 8-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 team opened with an 18-0 record. An 8-0 start would be the fifth in coach Bill Self’s 16 seasons at KU. … KU is the only team in the Big 12 with two players ranked in the top five in scoring. Dedric Lawson is third at 19.0 ppg and Lagerald Vick fifth at 17.9 ppg. … With three double-doubles in his last four games and four-straight 20-point outings, Lawson is the only player in the Big 12 to average a double-double (17.9 ppg, 10.7 rpg.). … Lawson has four double-doubles which leads the Big 12 and is 15th nationally. With 40 all-time, Lawson is fourth on the NCAA active career double-double career list. … Vick is 28 of 45 (62.2 percent) from three in his last six games. He has 900 career points and is 100 from becoming the 61st Jayhawk to score 1,000 points. … Self is 454-96 at Kansas and 661-201 overall as a head coach. … KU averages 42 points a game in the paint. … KU has forced 18 or more turnovers three times in seven games. Last season, KU forced 18-plus opponent turnovers three times in 38 games.