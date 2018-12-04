Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike
KU’s Udoka Azubuike suffers high ankle sprain, will be out indefinitely

Kansas center Udoka Azubuike suffered a high ankle sprain during Tuesday night’s game against Wofford and will be “out indefinitely,” KU coach Bill Self said during his halftime interview on Jayhawk Network.

Azubuike was hurt at the 11:38 mark of the first half when he came down awkwardly after challenging a shot on the defensive end.

“We’re not gonna have Doke. Doke’s hurt pretty good,” Self said during his halftime interview on the Jayhawk Network. “He’s got a high ankle sprain. He’ll be out indefinitely.”

Azubuike came into the game averaging 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds. He decided to return to KU for his junior season after initially testing the NBA Draft waters last summer.

