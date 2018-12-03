KU basketball vs. Wofford: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Wofford Terriers game on Tuesday in Lawrence.

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

TV/radio: Jayhawk TV/ESPN+; WHB (810 AM)

Probable starters:

P No. Wofford Ht. Yr. PPG



F 24 Keve Aluma 6-9 So. 7.2 F 33 Cameron Jackson 6-8 Sr.



13.2 G 10 Nathan Hoover 6-4 Jr. 12.9 G



5



Storm Murphy 5-11 So. 8.8 G



3



Fletcher Magee



6-4 Sr. 17.9 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG C



35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Jr. 15.0 F



1



Dedric Lawson



6-9 Jr. 18.8 G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr.



10.7 G 5



Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 7.8 G



24 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Sr. 20.8

ABOUT WOFFORD (6-2): Wofford, enrollment 1,650, is located in Spartanburg, S.C. … The Terriers of the Southern Conference have won at South Carolina (81-61) and also defeated East Tennessee State (79-62), Mars Hill (97-46), Coppin State (99-65), Carver (94-35) and High Point (68-60). The Terriers lost at Oklahoma (75-64) and at home to North Carolina (78-67). Wofford won at UNC, 79-75, a year ago. … Wofford seniors Cameron Jackson and Fletcher Magee have been named to the Lou Henson Award watch list. The Henson Award is presented to the nation’s top mid-major player in Division I College Basketball. … Magee was named the SoCon’s preseason player of the year after winning the league’s player of year award in 2017-18. Jackson joins Magee on the preseason all-SoCon team. … Junior Nathan Hoover went 9 of 12 from three and scored 30 points in the win over South Carolina. … Wofford was picked second in the Southern Conference preseason coaches poll. … Mike Young is 275-241 in 17 seasons at Wofford. He has led Wofford into four NCAA Tournaments — 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015. Young is second all-time in wins by a SoCon coach, trailing just Bob McKillop of Davidson. …The Terriers return four starters off last year’s 21-13 team, which went 11-7 and tied for fourth in the 10-team Southern Conference. …

ABOUT NO. 2 KANSAS (6-0): KU will be playing Wofford for the first time. … KU is 11-0 against current membership of the Southern Conference: 3-0 vs. Chattanooga, 3-0 vs. East Tennessee State, 3-0 vs. Western Carolina, 1-0 vs. The Citadel and 1-0 vs. Furman. The last time KU faced a SoCon team was Nov. 15, 2012, when the Jayhawks defeated Chattanooga, 69-55, in the CBE Classic at the Sprint Center. … The Jayhawks have won eight straight games in Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has trailed by eight or more points in each of its last five games. KU won each game by five or more points. KU has also trailed by 12 points three times this season. KU rallied to win all three games… Junior forward Dedric Lawson has four double-doubles in 2018-19 and 40 for his career. … Kansas is 64-1 under Bill Self when scoring 90 points or more. … The Jayhawks had one assist in the first half of Saturday’s OT win over Stanford, the fewest in a half since recording zero against Kentucky on Nov. 18, 2014. KU finished with 12 assists vs. Stanford. … KU has played in back-to-back overtime games for the first time since the 2009-10, season when it played Kansas State (1/30/10) and Colorado (2/3/10), winning both. … Marcus Garrett tied a career high with four steals vs. Stanford. He had four against South Dakota State on Nov. 17, 2017.





