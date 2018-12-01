Vick sizzles, leads Kansas to 90-84 overtime win over Haase’s Stanford Cardinal

As a player, Jerod Haase went 42-0 in Allen Fieldhouse, home of the Kansas Jayhawks.
The 1997 KU grad is now 0-2 as a head coach in the tradition-rich building.
Yes, 0-and-2, because of another highly-regarded guard, KU senior Lagerald Vick.
Vick forced overtime with a three-pointer, then scored eight straight points to open the extra session and help the No. 2-ranked Jayhawks to a 90-84 OT win over Haase’s unranked Stanford Cardinal on Saturday before a crowd of 16,300 that saw KU erase a 12-point deficit with 12 minutes left.
“He’s fantastic,” Haase said. “He made big-time plays. I mean there’s only a few guys in the country who can probably do that.”
Haase, whose Cardinal also lost at Allen Fieldhouse, 89-74, two years ago and 75-54 to KU last season in Sacramento, Calif., was referring to a three that fell through the net with seven seconds left and tied the game at 75-75 and Vick’s three to open the extra session, his ensuing dunk, and three that gave KU a 83-75 lead with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left in OT.
“He made tremendous plays not only the last shot of the game but through the end of the (overtime),” Haase stated.
Vick, KU’s 6-foot-5 senior, finished with eight of KU’s 15 points in OT.
The biggest shot of all, however, had to be his three to force the OT.
Following Vick’s three, Stanford’s Daejon Davis (19 points) missed a last-second three to close regulation.
“It’s the greatest shot since I’ve been in college, but not in my life,” Vick said of the game-tying, overtime-inducing three-pointer.
What shot could possibly have been bigger than that one?
“When I was in high school,” he said simply.
KU coach Bill Self said KU’s final play of regulation in a 75-72 game initially was going to be a three-point try by Dedric Lawson, who scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Self said in retrospect he was pleased Vick, who had 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting (7 of 11 on three-pointers) didn’t relinquish the ball to Lawson.
“He was great down the stretch,” Self said of Vick. “We needed every one of ‘em (points). They outplayed us and deserved better than how it ended.”
Self added of a game in which KU hit 7 of 16 threes to Stanford 12 of 34: “That was an Allen Fieldhouse win, an arena win, a building win. We had nothing. We were down 12 twice in the second half with nothing going on. Lagerald got us going a bit.”
Vick’s performance was so clutch, Self recognized Vick in the locker room.
“Coach came in the locker room and did the little, ‘All praises thing,’’’ Lawson said of Self motioning his arms up and down like the main characters in Wayne’s World and their “I’m not worthy,” gesture to famous individuals they encountered in the movie.
Lawson said he did not want to take the final shot of regulation.
“It was like six seconds left,” he said of the time remaining when Vick’s game-tying three fell. “I went to the glass. If he missed it, I’d have grabbed it (rebound) and kicked it right back to him.”
Lawson said nothing Vick, who has 33- and 32-point scoring games this season, does surprises him.
“I haven’t seen anybody stop him,” Lawson said. “Lagerald has been doing this since I met him in ninth, 10th grade (in their hometown of Memphis). He’s a scoring machine. I’m glad everybody got to see it.”
Lawson added: “I’m so happy the way we fought back as a team. It brings so much spirit and happiness. We were down 12 and fought back. I’m just happy we won.”
Vick has certainly been finding his way for the Jayhawks. “I just let the game come to me,” Vick said. “It was coach and our assistant coaches keeping me motivated (after scoring two points on 1-of-6 shooting in first half), telling me to let the game come to me. When it came it came.”
Udoka Azubuike had 18 points and nine boards in leading KU (6-0) past the Cardinal (4-4) for the third straight season. The four-year, four-game series will conclude next December at Stanford.
Devon Dotson added 10 points for the Jayhawks. Stanford was led by KZ Okpala, who scored 22 points. Daejon Davis had 19 and Isaac White 15.
The Jayhawks trailed 54-42 at 12:14 but used a 20-6 run to finally grab a 62-60 lead on a Vick three at 5:31.
Tied at 62-62, KU grabbed the lead again at 4:49 on a dunk by Marcus Garrett, followed by a stick-back by Vick. It was 66-62 KU at 4:13. And KU led 68-63 at 3:40. Stanford erased the deficit and grabbed a 69-68 lead at 2:41. KU led 70-69 at 2:10 following two free throws by Lawson.
Stanford led 71-70 on a layup by Davis at 1:52. Lawson hit 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 71-71 at 1:46. Stanford grabbed a 73-71 lead when Oscar da Silva hit two free throws at 1:27 following a flagrant foul by Lawson.
KU’s Charlie Moore hit 1 of 2 free throws and it was 73-72 with 59.9 seconds left. Stanford missed a shot but got the rebound and called timeout with 36.6 seconds left and a one-point lead.
KU trailed 35-29 at half, 43-31 at 17:40, then cut the gap to 43-40 at 14:37 following a Vick-led 9-0 run. However, Stanford regained a 54-42 lead at 12:14. KU cut it to six points at 54-48 and five at 57-52.
Only junior forward Lawson could figure out the Cardinal defense the first 20 minutes. He had 13 points and nine rebounds in 17 minutes in the first half. He hit 5 of 9 shots the first half; his teammates 7 of 21 shots.
After Lawson, KU’s leading scorers in the first half were Dotson and Azubuike, who had four points apiece.
Stanford, which went 5 of 15 on three-pointers the first half, was led by White, who had 12 points in the first half, and Davis, who netted 10. KU hit 12 of 30 shots the first half for 40 percent, while Stanford was 11 of 27 for 40.7 percent.
KU held a 23-21 lead at with 4:41 left in the half. However, the Cardinal used a 12-4 surge go to up 33-27 with 42 seconds left in the half. KU trailing in a game at that point was nothing new. The Jayhawks trailed by eight or more points in each of their past four games (all wins) entering the Stanford contest.
KU will next meet Wofford of the Southern Conference at 7 p.m., Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse.
