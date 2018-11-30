KU-Stanford lineups, tipoff time, TV information, facts, figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Stanford Cardinal game on Saturday in Lawrence.
When/where: 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.
TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups:
P
No.
Stanford
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
0
KZ Okpala
6-9
So.
16.3
F
13
Oscar da Silva
6-9
So.
7.1
G
23
Cormac Ryan
6-5
|Fr.
|10.7
G
1
Daejon Davis
6-3
|So.
|7.6
G
2
Bryce Wills
6-6
|Fr.
|4.2
P
No.
Kansas
Ht.
Yr.
|PPG
C
35
Udoka Azubuike
7-0
Jr.
14.4
F
1
Dedric Lawson
6-9
Jr.
17.8
G
11
Devon Dotson
6-2
Fr.
10.8
G
5
Quentin Grimes
6-5
Fr.
9.0
G
24
Lagerald Vick
6-5
Sr.
19.6
About Stanford (4-3): Former KU guard Jerod Haase is 37-36 in his third season at Stanford and 117-89 in his seventh season overall as a head coach. … Stanford was picked ninth of 12 teams in the Pac-12 Conference preseason media poll. The Cardinal, picked fifth in last season’s preseason poll, placed third in the conference (11-7) for its best conference finish and most league wins in a decade. … Stanford defeated Portland State (79-67) on Wednesday after defeating Middle Tennessee (67-54) and losing to Wisconsin (62-46) and Florida (72-49) at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. Stanford has also defeated Seattle (96-74) and UNC Wilmington (72-59) and lost at North Carolina (90-72). … Of the 15 players on Stanford’s roster, 11 are in their first or second season of college hoops. Only senior Josh Sharma and juniors Marcus Sheffield, Trevor Stanback and Rodney Herenton entered 2018-19 with at least two seasons played. … Stanford hit 11 of 15 threes (a school record 73.3 percent mark) in its season-opening win over Seattle. Freshman guard Cormac Ryan was 5 of 6. … Soph forward Oscar da Silva is fluent in six languages (English, German, Portuguese, Spanish, French and Latin). … Keenan Fitzmorris, a 7-foot freshman center, is from Overland Park. He played last year at New Hampton Prep in New Hampshire after competing at St. James Academy in Lenexa for three seasons. His sister, Audriana Fitzmorris, is an All-American on the Stanford volleyball team.
About Kansas (5-0): KU leads the all-time series 10-3. The Jayhawks have won the last two meetings — 89-74 on Dec. 3, 2016, in Allen Fieldhouse and 75-54 on Dec. 21, 2017, in Sacramento Calif. The teams are in the midst of a four-year, four-game series that will conclude Dec. 29, 2019 at Maples Pavilion on Stanford’s campus. … KU won the first four meetings in a series that dates to 1932. … KU will be trying to go 6-0 for the second-straight year and sixth time in Bill Self’s 16 seasons. … The Jayhawks have won seven straight games overall in Allen Fieldhouse. … KU went undefeated in November for the 12th time and fifth time since 2007. … Kansas has trailed by eight or more points in each of its last four games. KU went on to win each game by five or more points. … Junior forward Dedric Lawson has three double-doubles this season and 39 for his career. He is tied for fourth on the NCAA active career double-double list. … Lagerald Vick is 21 of 32 from three in his last four games. His 65.6 percent shooting from three in that span is the highest by a KU player over four games with a minimum of 25 total attempts.
