David Beaty will help Texas this week, and Oklahoma’s coach isn’t happy about it

Former Kansas coach David Beaty will be helping Texas’ staff before Saturday’s Big 12 championship game. And Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley doesn’t seem too pleased about it.

OrangeBloods’ Anwar Richardson first reported Sunday night that Beaty would visit Austin this week to help give insight to the Longhorns. Texas coach Tom Herman confirmed that Beaty would be visiting during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference.

“Any time you have an opportunity to gain some knowledge of what an opponent saw of you in their breakdowns of you,” Herman said, “you want to see that.”

Because of the Kansas blizzard, Beaty had not yet arrived in Austin as of Monday morning. Herman said Beaty’s help would mostly be used to self-scout his own Texas team.

“It’s pretty standard stuff,” Herman said. “I don’t why it’s that big of a deal.”

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, whose team will face Texas on Saturday, seemed irritated Monday when asked about Beaty’s involvement with the Longhorns during an OU news conference.

I would say Lincoln Riley made his feelings on David Beaty's move to help Texas this week pretty clear here #Sooners pic.twitter.com/x1UIDnAFRT — Josh Callaway (@JoshCallaway714) November 26, 2018

“Coach Beaty can do what he wants to do,” Riley said. “I don’t like the precedent of it, of being able to bring in somebody from a league in the same year. I don’t think that’s good for the conference. But it’s not against the rules, and if they want to do it, that’s fine.”

Beaty helping out Herman comes only a few days after KU’s 24-17 loss against Texas in Lawrence. After the game, during their postgame handshake recorded by Wichita KAKE News’ Scott Braswell, Herman appeared to tell Beaty that he loved him and that he would be giving him a call shortly.

WATCH: David Beaty's last post game handshake and jog off the field as the Jayhawks football coach. If you listen closely, you can hear Texas Head Coach Tom Herman tell him "I love you, I'm gonna call you later." pic.twitter.com/GVhTJ2Q99g — Scott Braswell KAKE News (@ScottBSports) November 24, 2018

Herman apparently followed through on that promise, communicating with Beaty sometime in the next 48 hours to ask about his availability this week.

