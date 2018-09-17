Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Baylor Bears game: Kickoff time, TV, 5 things to know

Kansas football has broken through barriers the last two weeks, and there’s even more new ground to reach if the Jayhawks are able to defeat Baylor in a 2:30 p.m. road game on Saturday.
In winning at Central Michigan, KU was able to snap an FBS-record 46-game road losing streak. Then, in last week’s blowout win over Rutgers, the Jayhawks picked up their first consecutive victories since the 2011 season.
KU has not won a Big 12 road game since Oct. 4, 2009, and a victory also would give KU three wins in four games. That might not seem like much, but — if it happened — it would tie the highest win total of any Jayhawks team in any of the last nine seasons ... with eight games on the schedule still remaining.
The details
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
TV: FS1
Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita
The line: Baylor by 9 1/2
Five things to know
- Pooka is for real. True freshman running back Pooka Williams, who rushed for 158 yards against Rutgers, is starting to get national attention. Not only was he one of two running backs on Pro Football Focus’ All-Offense team this week, but through three weeks, the site has him graded as the No. 1 running back in the nation.
- KU has turned around its turnovers. The Jayhawks’ plus-12 turnover differential this season ranks first nationally. Remember, KU finished at minus-17 a year ago.
- Baylor has owned the recent matchups. In Beaty’s three previous seasons, he’s lost to Baylor and 66-7, 49-7 and 38-9. The Bears have also outscored the Jayhawks, 205-42, during the teams’ last four games in Waco.
- The Bears’ offense has been ahead of their defense this year. Baylor is 32nd in offense and 98th in defense according to Bill Connelly’s advanced S&P+ rankings. The Bears’ strength is their passing game, as they’ve averaged 8.9 yards per attempt (tied for 30th nationally) while racking up 19, 20-plus-yard passing plays (tied for fourth).
- Is there a chance? KU is only a 9 1/2-point underdog, which is even more amazing considering recent history. According to the database at OddsShark, KU has been a single-digit road underdog in a Big 12 game only one time in its previous 30 outings. That was at Iowa State on Nov. 23, 2013 (four-point underdog) in a contest KU lost 34-0.
Comments