KU recruiting target Samuell Williamson travels to Louisville this weekend

Kansas recruiting target Samuell Williamson continues a busy month of campus visits this weekend.
Williamson, a 6-foot-7 senior small forward from Rockwall (Texas) High, who is rated No. 34 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com, follows trips to Kansas and Texas A&M with an official visit to Louisville.
He will head to Oklahoma next weekend then make a fifth and final official visit to Texas Tech on Oct. 5-7. Williamson made 10 or more unofficial visits prior to the start of his senior year of high school.
Williamson — who averaged 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Drive Nation this past spring and summer AAU season — played for the same AAU team as Louisville recruiting targets Victor Owuakor, Jahmius Ramsey and Drew Timme.
He is a player whom recruiting analysts have been watching closely, wondering if he’ll actually make all five visits before committing to a school. His mom and brother are KU graduates and he’s actually called KU his “dream school.” Also, he made more than 10 unofficial visits to schools earlier in his high school career.
“The (Louisville) Cardinals are right there in the mix with four-star wing Samuell Williamson as Kansas and Oklahoma sit as the stiffest competition,” Corey Evans of Rivals.com wrote on Friday. “But with a major need on the perimeter and a scoring role evident, Louisville could catch Williamson’s eye.”
Top juniors visit Memphis
Two of the top high school juniors in the country — R.J. Hampton and Jalen Green — are on official visits to Memphis this weekend.
Both Hampton, a 6-5 point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High who is ranked No. 4 in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com, and Green, a 6-4 combo guard from San Joaquin Memorial High in Fresno, Calif. who is ranked No. 1 in the class, have KU on their list of schools.
KU recruiting target James Wiseman, a 7-foot-0 senior forward from Memphis East, who is ranked No. 2 in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com, stopped by for an unofficial visit to Memphis on Thursday to meet with buddies Hampton and Green.
“The (Memphis) Tigers’ priority this fall remains James Wiseman, the five-star talent who was coached by Penny Hardaway (first year Memphis coach) at one point in high school, but Green and Hampton visiting Memphis only reinforces the idea that the Tigers are going to pursue the best,” writes Corey Evans of Rivals.com.
Wiseman and Hampton will attend the Sept. 28 Late Night in the Phog as part of official visits to KU.
Thompson to attend Late Night
Bryce Thompson, a 6-4 junior guard from Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School, will attend Late Night in the Phog as part of an unofficial visit to KU, he told Rivals.com on Friday. Thompson — who is ranked No. 50 in the recruiting Class of 2020 by Rivals.com — will make an official visit to Colorado this weekend and another to Texas A&M on Oct. 5-7.
“Thompson has taken unofficial visits to TCU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in recent weeks and expects to take more visits before his recruitment winds down. Wake Forest, Iowa, Missouri, Marquette, Miami, Texas and Arkansas are expected to host him in the near future,” writes Evans of Rivals.com. Thompson’s dad, Rod Thompson, played for KU coach Bill Self when Self was head coach at Tulsa.
Green sets two visits
Josh Green, a 6-6 senior shooting guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has set official visits to North Carolina (Sept. 21-23) and Arizona (Oct. 11-13), according to Zagsblog.com. Green, who is ranked No. 11 in the class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, has a list of KU, North Carolina, Arizona, Villanova, USC and UNLV.
Of KU, Green told Zagsblog.com: “Bill Self ... he really, really likes me. He’s just talked about being able to come in and have a big role from the get-go. I’m friends with Silvio (De Sousa) as well so it’s been good to see how he’s liked it and everything like that. I personally think it’s a great program with a great tradition and they play my style of game as well.”
Harvey moves, changes classification
Former Topeka Hayden guard Zach Harvey not only has transferred to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., for his senior year of high school, but he’s reclassified from 2019 to the Class of 2020.
The 6-4 Harvey, who reportedly is not being recruited by KU, has reopened his recruiting. He had been considering Creighton, Arizona State, Louisville and others.
“I’m open to everything and me starting from ground zero. I’m open to taking time to look into new schools and I’ll be open minded to anybody who wants to get involved and I’ll take my time to look into them and get to know them,” Harvey told Rivals.com.
“My most important thing is physically getting better and adding more muscle,” Harvey added. “I’ve already gained 12 pounds and I want to keep that going up. Vocally I want to focus on being more of a leader with the type of talent we have. With my ball handling I want to get that more tight and keep working on my jump shot and all of my skill stuff.”
Self receives award at OSU
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self traveled to his alma mater, Oklahoma State University, on Friday to accept the OSU Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
Self and six other 2018 award recipients were to be recognized Friday at a public reception at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater, Okla.
Self — who is beginning his 16th season as head coach at KU — last September was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. He is a 1985 Oklahoma State graduate and 1981 grad of Edmond (Okla.) Memorial High School. He received a master’s degree from OSU in athletic administration in 1989.
Other 2018 OSU distinguished alumni honorees and their degrees: Isabel Baker, of Tahlequah, 1954 elementary education, 1972 elementary education; Anita Hill, of Waltham, Mass., 1977 psychology; Ann Oglesby, of Bartlesville, 1987 chemical engineering; Michael Carolina, of Edmond, 1967 biological sciences; Stephen Tuttle, of Tulsa, 1973 marketing, and Diane Tuttle, of Tulsa, 1985 management.
More game times set
Some additional game times for KU’s upcoming 2018-19 schedule have been announced.
KU will meet Vermont at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Allen Fieldhouse; Stanford at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, at Allen; New Mexico State at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Sprint Center; Villanova at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Allen; Kentucky at 5 p.m., Central time, Jan. 26 in Lexington, Ky.; and Kansas State at 8 p.m. Feb. 5 in Manhattan. Also KU will meet Marquette at 6 p.m, Central time, in an NIT semifinal on Nov. 21 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and play Michigan State at 6 p.m., Central time, Nov. 6, in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.
Here is the updated schedule with times as of Friday, Sept. 14. KU home games are at Allen Fieldhouse.
Oct. 25: Emporia State (exhibition), 7 p.m., Jayhawk TV/ESPN Plus
Nov. 1: Washburn (exhibition), 7 p.m., Jayhawk TV/ESPN Plus
Nov. 6: vs. Michigan State in Indianapolis, 6 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 12: Vermont, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 16: Louisiana, 7 p.m., Jayhawk TV/ESPN Plus
Nov. 21: vs. Marquette in Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 23: vs. Louisville or Tennessee in Brooklyn, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 1: Stanford, 4:30 p.m., ESPN.
Dec. 4: Wofford, 7 p.m., Jayhawk TV/ESPN Plus
Dec. 8: vs. New Mexico State, 7:30 p.m., Sprint Center, ESPN2
Dec. 15: Villanova, 11 a.m., ESPN
Dec. 18: South Dakota, 7 p.m., Jayhawk TV/ESPN Plus
Dec. 22: at Arizona State, TBA
Dec. 29: Eastern Michigan, 1 p.m., Jayhawk TV/ESPN Plus
Jan. 2: Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 5: at Iowa State, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 9: TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
Jan. 12: at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Jan. 14: Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPNU
Jan. 19: at West Virginia, 1, 3 or 5 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Jan. 21: Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Jan. 26: at Kentucky in SEC/Big 12 Challenge, 5 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Jan. 29: at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 2: Texas Tech, 3 p.m., CBS
Feb. 5: at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 9: Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 11: at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 16: West Virginia, 3, 5 or 7, ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 23: at Texas Tech, 5 or 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Feb. 25: Kansas State 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU
March 2: at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., CBS
March 5: at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
March 9: Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2
