Two more prospects sign up to attend KU’s Late Night in the Phog on Sept. 28

Cassius Stanley, a 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in North Hollywood, Calif., will attend the Sept 28 Late Night in the Phog as part of an official recruiting visit to Kansas, his dad told Jayhawkslant.com on Thursday.
Stanley, the No. 31-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2019 according to Rivals.com, entertained KU coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend on Wednesday night as part of an in-home visit in California.
“The in-home visit was just amazing and wonderful,” Stanley’s dad told Jayhawkslant.com. “The biggest thing that stands out to us about Kansas is the opportunity. We had a wonderful time with the coaching staff last night.”
Stanley has a list of KU, UCLA, USC, Texas, Arizona, Arizona State, Maryland and Alabama.
Braun to make unofficial visit
Christian Braun, a 6-6 senior guard from Blue Valley Northwest High School, who entered Rivals.com’s national rankings at No. 113 in the class of 2019 earlier this week, will attend Late Night in the Phog as part of an unofficial visit to KU, he told The Star on Thursday in a text message.
Braun — who visited Kansas State last weekend and will visit Oklahoma on Sept. 21-23 — was offered a scholarship by KU on Aug. 30. He also has received offers from Missouri, Illinois, K-State, Texas Tech, Wake Forest and others. He is planning on visiting Illinois and KU in October.
Of KU, Braun, the brother of Missouri freshman Parker Braun told Rivals.com: “I wasn’t necessarily surprised when they offered. I had talked to coach Roberts (Norm, KU assistant) a lot and they said they liked me a lot, so them offering wasn’t a big surprise but it was a cool thing as an in-state kid. We went around campus and saw a couple of things I haven’t seen like locker rooms and stuff like that. It (Aug. 30 unofficial visit) was a lot of fun.”
Braun plans on choosing a school in the early November signing period.
So far, the Late Night in the Phog official visitor list consists of seniors Stanley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Chandler Lawson, James Wiseman and Isaac McBride. Juniors to make unofficial visits for Late Night: R.J. Hampton, Bryce Thompson and Anthony Walker.
KU big men working hard
KU junior forward Dedric Lawson said the Jayhawk big men have been competing in one-on-one games “each and every day” this semester in addition to the squad’s regular unsupervised pickup games and regular weightlifting.
“I might guard David (McCormack) one day. One day it might be Doke (Udoka Azubuike). It might be Mitch (Lightfoot). One day it might be Silvio (De Sousa). These have been very competitive. Guys have really been pushing each other,” Dedric Lawson said on Thursday’s KUathletics.com podcast with play-by-play announcer Brian Hanni.
“I’ve got to give credit to all our bigs,” Lawson added. “We challenge each other every day. We’re trying hard. They (national pundits) got to talking about, ‘This is the best frontcourt in the country.’ We’re trying to be competitive, push each other to keep that going, to show people, not let them down (regarding) what we can do.”
He said he usually wins in one-on-one.
“I don’t lose many. Doke got me once. I think Silvio got me once. I don’t think anybody else beat me,” Lawson said.
Of KU’s bigs, he said: “They make the game so much easier for me. I never played with bigs like Udoka or David, guys who are that high-caliber of an athlete. You could throw it to the rim, and it’s two points. Having those guys will make the game easier for me. It should be a fun year to show off those tools and those skills.”
