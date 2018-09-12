Top prospects, including Robinson-Earl, to attend USA Basketball minicamp

Kansas recruiting targets Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Matthew Hurt, James Wiseman and Cole Anthony are four of 87 elite high school basketball players to accept invitations to the newly-expanded 2018 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp, set for Oct. 5-7 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The minicamp will include players from high school classes of 2019 through 2022. It is the first camp to be held following USA Basketball’s recent announcement of a collaboration with the NBA, NBA Players Association and the NCAA to expand its men’s junior national team program.
The attendees will participate in drills and scrimmage situations on the court as well as life skills sessions covering topics including the recruiting process, eligibility, social media and character development.
A program for parents will include presentations on collegiate eligibility and recruiting. There will also be a parent panel discussion led by former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim and his wife, Delicia; Tonja Stelly, the mother of highly-recruited Kansas freshman guard Quentin Grimes and Christine Drummond, the mother of NBA player Andre Drummond.
L.J. Goolsby, coach of KC Run GMC’s AAU program, will be one of the on-court coaches.
A full list of all players who will attend is available at USAbasketball.com.
“This will be a very different minicamp than the previous camps as we have more than 80 elite players attending from four classes,” said Don Showalter, head coach of the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team. “We are not only concentrating on basketball skills, but also health and wellness, life skills education and a parent education program. Working together with the NBA, NCAA and NBPA will certainly be beneficial for the players. We have outstanding coaches working the camp, so the basketball skills work will be conducted at a very high and advanced level.
“Our goal is to provide the necessary skills both on and off the court to help each player improve and be closer in reaching their full potential as a player and person,” Showalter added in a USA Basketball release.
The NCAA recently passed some new rules increasing the involvement of USA Basketball in its attempt to help clean up college basketball recruiting. There also will be a men’s junior national team training camp during the 2019 Final Four in Minneapolis.
KU coaches visit Achiuwa
Coaches from KU and St. John’s met with Precious Achiuwa, a 6-foot-9 senior forward from Montverde (Fla.) Academy on Tuesday, according to Zagsblog.com and Rivals.com. He’s the No. 8-rated player in the recruiting class of 2019 according to Rivals.com. KU coaches also met with Montverde’s Cade Cunningham, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, who is ranked No. 15 in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com.
Achiuwa also is considering UConn, Pitt, North Carolina, UCLA and others.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say Achiuwa is slipping out of the grasp of UConn because he has yet to schedule an official visit or even narrow his school list,” writes Corey Evans of Rivals.com. “However, the competition for him has been fierce since he was a freshman, and the fact that he left the Northeast for his final year of school and is now at Montverde in Florida might not work in the favor of the Huskies.
“St. John’s, Kansas, UNC and UCLA are heavy in pursuit, and I would expect Achiuwa to keep his recruitment open until the springtime. I wouldn’t say that UConn is out of the hunt whatsoever, but the Huskies also might not be the hands-down favorite for him, either,” Evans adds.
Comments