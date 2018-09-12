Is KU football better this year? In one area, the answer has been a definitive ‘yes’

The final score only tells so much.
Kansas defeated Central Michigan 31-7 on Saturday, and without knowing anything more, one would assume the Jayhawks’ offense and defenses both had great days.
That wasn’t really the case — something that becomes more clear when focusing on advanced college football statistics from KU’s first two weeks.
One of the most respected rankings out there is Bill Connelly’s S&P+. Using a schedule-adjusted formula that breaks down efficiency and explosiveness on a play-by-play basis, Connelly’s all-encompassing stat can drill down deeper to help fans understand a team’s strengths and weaknesses.
And it only takes a quick glance there to see the biggest difference for KU between 2017 and 2018.
The Jayhawks defense, in two weeks, has elevated its national ranking from 104th to 38th.
|KU’s national S&P+ ranks
|2017
|2018
|Offense
|127
|127
|Defense
|104
|38
|Special Teams
|54
|66
“We’ve just stayed consistent,” KU defensive lineman Daniel Wise said. “We’ve listened to our coaches and are communicating well.”
That especially came together against Central Michigan last week. KU forced three-and-outs on five of CMU’s six first-half possessions while allowing just a single first down before halftime. Then, after the break, KU’s defense came away with five turnovers, which included four interceptions and a fumble recovery.
So what have been the main reasons for the turnaround? One thing that’s appeared to help is experience.
In the case of Central Michigan, safety Mike Lee says KU had an advantage after playing the Chippewas last season. CMU ran many of the same formations Saturday, and because so many KU defensive players were with the team last year, they had an easier time re-learning information instead of trying to pick it up for the first time.
“We can remember that,” Lee said, “and we’ll call the right play to stop the play.”
Wise also believes having additional college game reps is beneficial. He says there are more times, throughout the week, when he’s watched film and said, “I’ve seen this before” while studying up for an opponent.
That increased football knowledge, he says, has made him more effective.
“You can go out and play a lot smoother, a lot more relaxed,” Wise said. “You see a lot more.”
These specifics appear to line up with Connelly’s personal findings. In previous studies, Connelly has found experience has a bigger impact on college football defenses than offenses.
KU seems to follow that formula. The Jayhawks ranked fourth nationally in returning production on both offense and defense this year, yet — so far — it’s the defense that has made the statistical jump.
There have been other improvements defensively. Wise says teammates have handled adversity better, not letting one bad play affect the rest of a drive. Lee notes that coaches were especially pleased with the team’s effort level when rallying to the ball against Central Michigan.
“Everybody was playing with energy,” Lee said, “playing like they wanted to win.”
There should be more opportunity for success Saturday. Rutgers, coming off a 52-3 loss at Ohio State, ranks 116th in offense according to S&P+.
That makes this a huge mismatch on paper ... if, that is, KU is able to keep up its 2018 pace.
