Tournament MVP and KU freshman Quentin Grimes joined Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self on June 19, 2018 to talk about winning the gold medal at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Saint Catharines, Canada.
KU’s Big 12 schedule to include four Big Mondays again, three at Allen Fieldhouse

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

September 05, 2018 11:16 AM

ESPN Big Monday basketball games at home against Texas, Iowa State and Kansas State and at TCU highlight Kansas’ 2018-19 Big 12 Conference men’s basketball schedule, which was announced on Wednesday.

The season’s Big Monday appearances will start against Texas on Jan. 14, followed by a game against Iowa State on Jan. 21, both at Allen Fieldhouse. KU will travel to TCU on Feb. 11, then close the Big Monday schedule at home against Kansas State on Feb. 25. It’s the 13th consecutive year KU will be on Big Monday four times.

The Jayhawks will open the conference season against Oklahoma on Jan. 2 at Allen Fieldhouse. KU will be in search of its 15th straight league title.

KU will have 31 of 33 contests televised on ESPN networks. The games will also be available on the ESPN app. Six games (two exhibition, four early season) will be produced by the Jayhawk Network, which is available on KMCI (Channel 38) in the Kansas City area and Cox Cable in Kansas.

CBS will broadcast two games: Saturday, Feb. 2, against Texas Tech at Allen Fieldhouse and Saturday, March 2, at Oklahoma State.

The nonconference schedule was released on June 29.

KU will meet Villanova in a rematch of the Jayhawks’ Final Four semifinal loss to the Wildcats on Dec. 15 at Allen Fieldhouse. KU will meet Kentucky on Jan. 26 in Lexington, Ky., and Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Nov. 26 in Indianapolis.

KU also will play Stanford on Dec. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse, Arizona State on Dec. 22 in Tempe, Ariz., and New Mexico State Dec. 8 at the Sprint Center. KU will meet Wofford on Dec. 4, South Dakota on Dec. 18 and Eastern Michigan on Dec. 29 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Also, the Jayhawks will compete in the NIT Season Tip-Off with an opening game against Marquette on Nov. 21. KU then will meet either Tennessee or Louisville on Nov. 23 in either the consolation game or finals.

2018-19 Kansas men’s basketball schedule

Home games at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence

Oct. 25: Emporia State (exhibition), 7 p.m., Jayhawk TV/ESPN Plus

Nov. 1: Washburn (exhibition), 7 p.m., Jayhawk TV/ESPN Plus

Nov. 6: vs. Michigan State in Indianapolis, TBA, ESPN

Nov. 12: Vermont, TBA

Nov. 16: Louisiana, 7 p.m., Jayhawk TV/ESPN Plus

Nov. 21: vs. Marquette in Brooklyn, N.Y., 8 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 23: vs. Louisville or Tennessee in Brooklyn, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 1: Stanford, TBA

Dec. 4: Wofford, 7 p.m., Jayhawk TV/ESPN Plus

Dec. 8: vs. New Mexico State at Sprint Center, TBA

Dec. 15: Villanova, TBA

Dec. 18: South Dakota, 7 p.m., Jayhawk TV/ESPN Plus

Dec. 22: at Arizona State, TBA

Dec. 29: Eastern Michigan, 1 p.m., Jayhawk TV/ESPN Plus.

Jan. 2: Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Jan. 5: at Iowa State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Jan. 9: TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Jan. 12: at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Jan. 14: Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPNU

Jan. 19: at West Virginia, 1, 3 or 5 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Jan. 21: Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPNU

Jan. 26: at Kentucky, TBA

Jan. 29: at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 2: Texas Tech, 3 p.m., CBS

Feb. 5: at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 9: Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 11: at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 16: West Virginia, 3, 5 or 7, ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 23: at Texas Tech, 5 or 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 25: Kansas State 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

March 2: at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., CBS

March 5: at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

March 9: Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2

