R.J. Hampton to attend KU’s Late Night in the Phog; Robinson-Earl sets visits

R.J. Hampton, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound junior point guard from Little Elm (Texas) High School, will attend Kansas’ Late Night in the Phog as part of a Sept. 28-30 official campus visit to KU, his dad told Zagsblog.com on Friday.
Hampton — he will visit Memphis on Sept. 13-14 and Kentucky for its Big Blue Madness event on Oct. 12 — also reported Friday in his own blog at USA Today he has decided to remain a member of the recruiting Class of 2020. The No. 4-rated player in the 2020 class according to Rivals.com had been contemplating a move to the Class of 2019.
“Ultimately, what led me to my decision was just wanting to stay with my friends and not rushing my process. I’ve had two great years of high school and I want to finish out strong over the next two years,” Hampton wrote in his blog.
“I definitely felt like I have the ability to play in college next year, but I want to be ready for the NBA when I go to college. I know that developing my skill-set and my body over the next couple of years will help with that. The best thing about my decision to stay is that now I can go back-to-back on state titles! That’s the goal!”
Hampton also is being recruited by Duke, Texas, Michigan and others.
Several top seniors will be attending Late Night. They are: No. 3-ranked (by Rivals.com) James Wiseman, 7-foot center from Memphis (Tenn.) East; No. 9-ranked Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, 6-9 forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.; No. 87-ranked Chandler Lawson, 6-8, Oak Hill Academy, Mouth of Wilson, Va.; No. 95 Anthony Walker, 6-8 forward from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., and unranked Isaac McBride, 6-0 point guard from Arkansas Baptist Prep in Little Rock, Ark.
Robinson-Earl sets visit dates
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will make three official visits prior to Late Night in the Phog.
The former Bishop Miege standout will visit Notre Dame on Sept 7-9, Villanova on Sept 14-16, North Carolina on Sept. 21-23, then KU on Sept. 28-30. His fifth and final visit will be to Arizona on Oct. 12-14, his KC Run GMC coach, L.J. Goolsby confirmed to The Star on Friday.
“No date for a decision has been set, but it does look like Robinson-Earl is likely headed for a decision before the start of the early signing period in November,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com.
KU improved in offseason
Former ESPN reporter Andy Katz, who writes for NCAA.com, says KU is one of the teams in the country to “improve its stock” in the offseason.
“Lagerald Vick flirted with the NBA Draft but never committed and came back to Kansas. He progressively got better in Lawrence from two points to seven to a dozen last season as a junior,” Katz wrote on Friday. “Bill Self always has a few experienced players. He needed at least one more, especially in the backcourt, on this season’s roster. Kansas was going to be picked to win the Big 12 with or without Vick. But his return means the Jayhawks will be fully loaded to compete for the title. Look, Dedric and K.J. Lawson have plenty of reps from Memphis, but haven’t played a real game for Kansas yet. Having bigs Udoka Azubuike and Silvio De Sousa as anchors inside is key, but the backcourt was going to be oddly new for Kansas. Quentin Grimes has the hype as the newcomer, but Vick can be a stabilizing force for Self on the perimeter to offset the Lawsons, too.”
